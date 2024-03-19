Nebraska baseball keeps on trucking. The Huskers (13-5) now sit at No. 3 in the national RPI rankings with a .722 winning percentage following a 4-1 week that featured a 1-1 road split in a two-game midweek set against Wichita State and then a three-game home sweep over Nicholls State over the weekend. No rest for the weary as Nebraska is right back at it on Tuesday and Wednesday with midweek home games against two struggling teams in Omaha (3-15) and North Dakota State (5-14). Considering how hot the Huskers have been over the first month, maybe it's best that this team doesn't have a break or multiple days off before getting back to the diamond. Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska in its games against Omaha and NDSU with the starting pitching matchups, the most important stats to know, keystone players to watch during the series and more.

Nebraska baseball standout Gabe Swansen has been struggling to open the season but had a nice bounceback weekend (Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

How to Watch or Listen

WHEN: Tuesday-Wednesday (March 19-20) WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.) WATCH: Both games will be streamed live on B1G+ LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Dave Gustafson (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call Tuesday; Greg Sharpe (play by play) and McLaughlin (color) on the call Wednesday. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Pitching Matchups

Tuesday, March 19 – 6:05 p.m. CT – Omaha RHP Mason McConnaughey (1-2, 2.38 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Mattingley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Wednesday, March 20 – 6:05 p.m. CT – North Dakota State LHP Will Walsh (1-0, 5.50 ERA) vs. TBD NOTES: >> McConnaughey takes the mound Tuesday night after beginning the season in the bullpen for the NU pitching staff. The sophomore is 1-2 on the season with a 2.38 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11.1 innings. >> Walsh is set to toe the rubber on Wednesday night. Walsh is 1-0 in four starts, posting a 5.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 18 innings of work. =================================

Series History

vs. Omaha >> Through 77 all-time meetings, the Huskers hold a 63-14 advantage over the Mavericks in the all-time series. >> Nebraska and Omaha meet for the only time this season after the Mavericks took two of three games last season. >> Since Omaha’s transition to DI, the Huskers have won 12 of the 17 meetings against the Mavericks. ================================= vs. North Dakota State >> Nebraska is 7-1 through eight all-time meetings against North Dakota State. >> The Huskers won the first seven games until NDSU came away with a 6-5 win in Lincoln on May 3 last season. >> Prior to matchups in 2022 and 2023, the two teams last met in a doubleheader in 2005.

=================================

Will Walsh had a big weekend for Nebraska baseball in its sweep over Nicholls State (Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

Player Spotlight

