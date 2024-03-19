Nebraska BSB: Rotation, key stats & players to watch vs. Omaha, NDSU
Nebraska baseball keeps on trucking.
The Huskers (13-5) now sit at No. 3 in the national RPI rankings with a .722 winning percentage following a 4-1 week that featured a 1-1 road split in a two-game midweek set against Wichita State and then a three-game home sweep over Nicholls State over the weekend.
No rest for the weary as Nebraska is right back at it on Tuesday and Wednesday with midweek home games against two struggling teams in Omaha (3-15) and North Dakota State (5-14). Considering how hot the Huskers have been over the first month, maybe it's best that this team doesn't have a break or multiple days off before getting back to the diamond.
Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska in its games against Omaha and NDSU with the starting pitching matchups, the most important stats to know, keystone players to watch during the series and more.
How to Watch or Listen
WHEN: Tuesday-Wednesday (March 19-20)
WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.)
WATCH: Both games will be streamed live on B1G+
LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Dave Gustafson (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call Tuesday; Greg Sharpe (play by play) and McLaughlin (color) on the call Wednesday.
>> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.
Pitching Matchups
Tuesday, March 19 – 6:05 p.m. CT – Omaha
RHP Mason McConnaughey (1-2, 2.38 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Mattingley (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Wednesday, March 20 – 6:05 p.m. CT – North Dakota State
LHP Will Walsh (1-0, 5.50 ERA) vs. TBD
NOTES:
>> McConnaughey takes the mound Tuesday night after beginning the season in the bullpen for the NU pitching staff. The sophomore is 1-2 on the season with a 2.38 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.
>> Walsh is set to toe the rubber on Wednesday night. Walsh is 1-0 in four starts, posting a 5.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 18 innings of work.
=================================
Series History
vs. Omaha
>> Through 77 all-time meetings, the Huskers hold a 63-14 advantage over the Mavericks in the all-time series.
>> Nebraska and Omaha meet for the only time this season after the Mavericks took two of three games last season.
>> Since Omaha’s transition to DI, the Huskers have won 12 of the 17 meetings against the Mavericks.
=================================
vs. North Dakota State
>> Nebraska is 7-1 through eight all-time meetings against North Dakota State.
>> The Huskers won the first seven games until NDSU came away with a 6-5 win in Lincoln on May 3 last season.
>> Prior to matchups in 2022 and 2023, the two teams last met in a doubleheader in 2005.
=================================
Player Spotlight
All game notes courtesy of Nebraska Athletics
Rhett’s raking at home:
>> Junior Rhett Stokes has had a hot start to his career in home games, becoming the first Husker in Haymarket Park history to reach five consecutive three-hit games.
>> The five-game streak surpassed the previous long of three games set by Michael Pritchard in 2014 and Nick Jaros in 2006.
>> In NU’s six home games, Stokes is hitting .680 (17-for-25) at the plate with six doubles, nine RBI and eight runs scored.
=================================
Caron’s explosive 18-game start:
>> Josh Caron has been a key contributor for the NU offense this season, hitting .299 at the plate with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 21 RBI and 17 runs scored.
>> The junior leads the Big Red with five home runs and seven multi-hit performances this season.
>> Since 2012, Caron is one of five Huskers to drive in 21-plus runs in Nebraska’s first 18 games to start the season.
=================================
Mowing 'em down:
>> Nebraska comes into the week as one of five teams nationally to limit opponents to five stolen bases or fewer this season.
>> The Huskers have limited opponents to just seven stolen base attempts on the season and are one of three teams to hold opponents to seven stolen base attempts or less on the year.
=================================
Welcome to the plate party:
>> After beginning the season in the weekend rotation, Will Walsh finished 5-for-8 in two games against Nicholls with a pair of home runs and eight RBI.
>> The Leawood, Kan., native set career-highs for hits (3), runs (3) and RBI (5) on Saturday afternoon, including his first-career grand slam in the opening frame.
>> Walsh has homered in back-to-back games for the Big Red, joining Caron as the only two Huskers to do so this season.
=================================
Brumbaugh gets the engine running:
>> Cayden Brumbaugh has been a force in the leadoff spot for the Huskers, ranking tied for third on the NU offense with 19 hits.
>> Brumbaugh drew a career-high four walks last Friday against Nicholls, the most by a Husker in a single-game since Cam Chick in 2022.
>> The Edmond, Okla., native has reached base in all 15 games he has appeared in, the longest streak by a Husker this season.