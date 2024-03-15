Nebraska BSB: Rotation, key stats & players to watch vs. Nicholls State
There has been celebrations aplenty for the Nebraska baseball team throughout the first month of the season.
And for good reason.
The Huskers (10-5) have rattled off a .667 winning percentage through the season’s first 15 games, having won nine of their last 12 including three consecutive series victories in the past three weekends — plus a two-game road split against Wichita State.
Nebraska has spent a ton of time in the Top 5 in the national RPI rankings throughout March, and now it will have a chance to do more damage against a red-hot Nicholls State team (17-3) that has won nine of its last 10.
Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska and Nicholls State with the starting pitching matchups, the most important stats to know, keystone players to watch during the series and more.
How to Watch or Listen
WHEN: Friday-Sunday (March 15-17)
WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.)
WATCH: All three games will be streamed live on B1G+
LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Greg Sharpe (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call.
>> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.
Pitching Matchups
Friday, March 15 – 6:05 p.m.
RHP Drew Christo (1-1, 5.68 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob Mayers (2-0, 2.70 ERA)
Saturday, March 16 – 2:05 p.m.
RHP Brett Sears (2-0, 1.78 ERA) vs. LHP Jack Nelson (0-0, 4.91 ERA)
Sunday, March 17 – 12:05 p.m.
RHP Ty Horn (1-0, 2.79 ERA) vs. LHP Michael Quevedo (3-0, 3.22 ERA)
All times Central
NOTES:
>> Christo takes the mound Friday night after suffering his first loss of the season in the series opener vs. South Alabama last weekend. The Elkhorn, Neb., native is 1-1 on the season with a 5.68 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 innings.
>> Sears is set to toe the rubber on Saturday afternoon. Sears is 2-0 in four starts, posting a 1.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25.1 innings, while holding opponents to a .125 hitting clip.
>> Horn gets the nod for the second consecutive Sunday. Horn is 1-0 on the season with a save and a 2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings across four appearances.
Series History
>> Nebraska is 5-2 in the all-time series against Nicholls after taking two of three games in a relocated series played last season in Manhattan, Kan.
>> The Huskers held on for a 2-1 win in seven innings in the series opener and rolled to a 17-1 rout of the Colonels in game two.
>> The Big Red are 2-1 against Nicholls in Lincoln after winning the series against the Colonels at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in 2016.
Player Spotlight
Sears has been one of best pitchers in college baseball over the first month
>> Sears limited South Alabama to just two runs on four hits in his fourth start last Saturday night, notching his third consecutive quality start for the Huskers.
>> The right-hander has struck out seven-plus batters in four consecutive starts to begin the season, with opponents hitting just .125 (11-for-88) against Sears.
>> Sears’ eight innings on Saturday were the most by a Husker since Will Walsh tossed a complete game against Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament last season.
>> In three starts, Sears is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA and is one of two starting pitchers in Division I this season with 25-plus innings pitched, 28-plus strikeouts and five earned runs or fewer.
Stone cleans up, heats up
>> Husker cleanup hitter Tyler Stone has hits in 10 of his last 11 starts, going 15-for-46 (.326) over that stretch with three doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI.
>> Stone has five games this season with multiple RBI, which is the most by a Husker this season and leads all qualified Nebraska hitters with a .947 OPS.
>> The Scottsdale, Ariz., native has multiple runs in each of his last three games, becoming the fifth Husker this season to post a double-digit run total.
Brumbaugh gets ‘em going
>> Cayden Brumbaugh has been a force in the leadoff spot for the Huskers, leading Nebraska with 17 hits and six multi-hit efforts through the first 15 games.
>> Brumbaugh has hits in nine of his last 10 games, going 15-for-44 (.341) over that stretch with five doubles, four RBI and eight runs scored.
Evans provides spark for Husker bats
>> Cole Evans became the second Husker this season to post four or more hits in a game, finishing 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI in an 8-6 win at Wichita State on Tuesday.
Overbeek returns to Nebraska lineup
>> Joshua Overbeek returned to the lineup at third base for the Huskers at Wichita State on Wednesday for the first time since Feb. 17 vs. Oklahoma, going 1-for-4 with a double.
Buettenback’s unique feat for Career Hit Number 1
>> Max Buettenback picked up his first career home run in a pinch-hitting appearance in the ninth inning at Wichita State on Wednesday, slugging an inside-the-park home run down the left-field line.
>> With the homer, Buettenback recorded Nebraska’s first inside-the-park homer since Joe Acker vs. Rutgers in 2021.