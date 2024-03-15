There has been celebrations aplenty for the Nebraska baseball team throughout the first month of the season. And for good reason. The Huskers (10-5) have rattled off a .667 winning percentage through the season’s first 15 games, having won nine of their last 12 including three consecutive series victories in the past three weekends — plus a two-game road split against Wichita State. Nebraska has spent a ton of time in the Top 5 in the national RPI rankings throughout March, and now it will have a chance to do more damage against a red-hot Nicholls State team (17-3) that has won nine of its last 10. Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska and Nicholls State with the starting pitching matchups, the most important stats to know, keystone players to watch during the series and more.

Nebraska baseball returns home for a three-game series against Nicholls State (Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

How to Watch or Listen

WHEN: Friday-Sunday (March 15-17) WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.) WATCH: All three games will be streamed live on B1G+ LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Greg Sharpe (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Pitching Matchups

Friday, March 15 – 6:05 p.m. RHP Drew Christo (1-1, 5.68 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob Mayers (2-0, 2.70 ERA) Saturday, March 16 – 2:05 p.m. RHP Brett Sears (2-0, 1.78 ERA) vs. LHP Jack Nelson (0-0, 4.91 ERA) Sunday, March 17 – 12:05 p.m. RHP Ty Horn (1-0, 2.79 ERA) vs. LHP Michael Quevedo (3-0, 3.22 ERA) All times Central NOTES: >> Christo takes the mound Friday night after suffering his first loss of the season in the series opener vs. South Alabama last weekend. The Elkhorn, Neb., native is 1-1 on the season with a 5.68 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 innings. >> Sears is set to toe the rubber on Saturday afternoon. Sears is 2-0 in four starts, posting a 1.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25.1 innings, while holding opponents to a .125 hitting clip. >> Horn gets the nod for the second consecutive Sunday. Horn is 1-0 on the season with a save and a 2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings across four appearances.

Series History

>> Nebraska is 5-2 in the all-time series against Nicholls after taking two of three games in a relocated series played last season in Manhattan, Kan. >> The Huskers held on for a 2-1 win in seven innings in the series opener and rolled to a 17-1 rout of the Colonels in game two. >> The Big Red are 2-1 against Nicholls in Lincoln after winning the series against the Colonels at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in 2016.

Nebraska baseball top starter Brett Sears has been one of the best pitchers in college baseball over the first month of the season (Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

Player Spotlight

All game notes courtesy of Nebraska Athletics