Conversations with Clouse: November 3

Advertisement

in other news

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska loses 27-20 to UCLA, Dylan Raiola injured late

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska loses 27-20 to UCLA, Dylan Raiola injured late

Analysis and reaction as Nebraska falls in another one-score game and loses QB Dylan Raiola to late injury.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss to UCLA

Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss to UCLA

Key statistics from Nebraska's loss to UCLA on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Grading Nebraska's lackluster performance in disappointing loss to UCLA

Grading Nebraska's lackluster performance in disappointing loss to UCLA

Grading Nebraska's disappointing performance in the 27-20 home loss to UCLA

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. UCLA

LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. UCLA

Live score updates, discussion and latest reports on Nebraska vs UCLA.

Premium contentForums content
 • Zack Carpenter
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-UCLA and all CFB Week 10 games

How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-UCLA and all CFB Week 10 games

How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska vs UCLA, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 10 schedule.

 • Inside Nebraska

in other news

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska loses 27-20 to UCLA, Dylan Raiola injured late

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska loses 27-20 to UCLA, Dylan Raiola injured late

Analysis and reaction as Nebraska falls in another one-score game and loses QB Dylan Raiola to late injury.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss to UCLA

Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss to UCLA

Key statistics from Nebraska's loss to UCLA on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Grading Nebraska's lackluster performance in disappointing loss to UCLA

Grading Nebraska's lackluster performance in disappointing loss to UCLA

Grading Nebraska's disappointing performance in the 27-20 home loss to UCLA

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Published Nov 3, 2024
Conversations with Clouse: November 3
circle avatar
Nate Clouse  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@NateClouse

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.

Click the link below to join the conversation!

Conversations with Clouse: November 3

Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement