Nebraska baseball has one of its stiffest tests of the season on the way tonight. The Huskers (17-5) sit at No. 10 in the national RPI rankings with a .773 winning percentage, and they are just outside the top 25 – having received votes in multiple national polls (22 votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll – after winning seven consecutive games and 10 of their last 11 games. Nebraska will have a shot at turning some more voter heads tonight when it hits the road to face No. 23-ranked Kansas State (17-6) tonight. Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska with the starting pitching matchup, the most important stats to know, key players to watch against the Wildcats and more.

How to Watch or Listen

WHEN: Tuesday (March 26) – 6:05 p.m. CT WHERE: Manhattan, Kan. (Tointon Family Stadium) WATCH: Stream on ESPN+ LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Greg Sharpe (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call Tuesday. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices. =================================

Pitching Matchup

LHP Will Walsh (2-0, 4.12 ERA) vs. RHP Mason Buss (2-0, 0.00 ERA) NOTES: >> Walsh is set to toe the rubber tonight. Walsh is 2-0 in five starts, posting a 4.12 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 innings. >> The Leawood, Kan., native is coming off consecutive quality starts in his last two midweek outings. >> Walsh allowed three runs on six hits in six innings at Wichita State, before striking out a season-high nine batters and allowing four hits in six scoreless innings vs. North Dakota State last week. =================================

Series History

>> Through 290 all-time meetings, the Huskers hold a 173-117 advantage over the Wildcats in the all-time series. >> Nebraska and K-State meet in a midweek matchup for the third consecutive season after the two teams met on the diamond for one game in Manhattan in 2023. >> The Huskers have won the last two games over the Wildcats, including a 6-1 victory over K-State in Manhattan last season.

Player Spotlight

