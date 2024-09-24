Nebraska Basketball: Practice observations

Matt Rhule provides injury updates on Tommi Hill, Turner Corcoran, Jimari Butler and more.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney discusses the latest in Jackson Cantwell's recruitment.
Full video from Matt Rhule's weekly Monday presser as the Husker coach reviews Illinois loss, previews Purdue and more.
Nebraska announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Homecoming Game against Rutgers.
Analyzing Nebraska's latest commit Dayton Raiola and who could be next to commit in the 2026 class
