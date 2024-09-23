Nebraska-Rutgers kickoff time, TV info announced

in other news
FINAL: #5 Nebraska nets road sweep of #4 Louisville, fifth Top-15 win
No. 5 Nebraska swept No. 4 Louisville on the road as Huskers capture their fifth Top 15 win of the season.
Nebraska lands commitment from 2025 forward Quentin Rhymes
2025 wing Quentin Rhymes commits to Nebraska.
The Checkdown: Raiola's Sunday throws, run defense gashed
The Checkdown takes a look at Dylan Raiola's night and how Illinois' run game gashed Nebraska's defense.
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Illinois + all games in CFB Week 4
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska vs Illinois, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 4 slate.
Quotebook: Nebraska-Illinois
Key takeaways from Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and more Huskers after their Friday night loss to Illinois.
Nebraska football will host its next home game in 12 games when coach Matt Rhule, QB Dylan Raiola and the Huskers square off with Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Now, the Huskers have more clarity on that matchup as the Big Ten announced kickoff times for that Oct. 5 weekend of college football.
The Huskers and Scarlet Knights will kick off at 3 p.m. CT with national television coverage on FS1 and streaming on the Fox Sports App. Live radio coverage will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
The Huskers are 3-1 on the season heading into this Saturday’s road trip to Purdue, while Rutgers is 3-0 on the season heading into a Friday night matchup against Washington.
The full Big Ten schedule for Oct. 4-5 is listed below. Other start times and TV determinations throughout the season are on a 12-or 6-day window, except for the regular season finale at Iowa which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 29 and will be broadcast live on NBC.
Saturday's game against Purdue kicks off at 11 a.m. CT and will be shown exclusively on Peacock.
Big Ten Schedule: Oct. 4-5
Friday, Oct. 4
8 p.m. CT – Michigan State at Oregon – FOX (previously announced)
Saturday, Oct. 5
11 a.m. CT – UCLA at Penn State – FOX
11 a.m. CT – Purdue at Wisconsin – Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. CT – Iowa at Ohio State – CBS
2:30 p.m. CT – Indiana at Northwestern – Big Ten Network
3 p.m. CT – Rutgers at Nebraska – FS1
6:30 p.m. CT – Michigan at Washington – NBC
6:30 p.m. CT – USC at Minnesota – Big Ten Network