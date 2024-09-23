WATCH: Matt Rhule Purdue Week press conference

in other news
FINAL: #5 Nebraska nets road sweep of #4 Louisville, fifth Top-15 win
No. 5 Nebraska swept No. 4 Louisville on the road as Huskers capture their fifth Top 15 win of the season.
Nebraska lands commitment from 2025 forward Quentin Rhymes
2025 wing Quentin Rhymes commits to Nebraska.
The Checkdown: Raiola's Sunday throws, run defense gashed
The Checkdown takes a look at Dylan Raiola's night and how Illinois' run game gashed Nebraska's defense.
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Illinois + all games in CFB Week 4
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska vs Illinois, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 4 slate.
Quotebook: Nebraska-Illinois
Key takeaways from Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and more Huskers after their Friday night loss to Illinois.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with Husker Media this afternoon for his weekly Monday press conference.
The Husker head man spent roughly a half-hour reviewing the things that went wrong (and right) in Friday's overtime loss to Illinois, previewing what lies ahead in Nebraska's first road game of the season against Purdue and much more.
Watch the full presser video in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
