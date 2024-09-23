Advertisement
Published Sep 23, 2024
Analysis: What Nebraska is getting in Dayton Raiola and who could be next?
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Nebraska picked up their first 2026 commit on Sunday evening in Buford (Ga.) three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola, younger brother of freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola.


With Dayton's decision N, here's a look at what the Huskers are getting in the junior legacy and who could be next in the 2026 class to commit to Nebraska.

