Injury updates: Tommi Hill, Turner Corcoran, Jimari Butler, Tristan Alvano

Nebraska football cornerback Tommi Hill (Photo by Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)

Nebraska football could not have started out the season any better after rolling to a 3-0 mark and earning its way into the AP Top 25 rankings. Matt Rhule's crew, though, hit its first significant bump in the road as soon as Big Ten play began as the Huskers' losing streak in overtime games continued on Friday night and so, too, did their struggles in one-possession games with a 31-24 loss to Illinois. Now, Rhule and Co. have to gear up for their first road game of the 2024 season as Nebraska (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) travels to West Lafayette for a 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT kickoff against Purdue (1-2, 0-0) on Saturday. As the Huskers are on the mend mentally after that disheartening loss to the Illini, they are simultaneously needing to regroup and recovery physically with a few notable injuries coming out of the B1G opener. Rhule commented on those injuries during his weekly Monday presser to begin Purdue Week.

Nebraska football OT Turner Corcoran (Photo by Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)

OT Turner Corcoran

Corcoran injury: “Turner has a significant hamstring (injury), so he’ll be out for a while.” Gunnar Gottula performance in Corcoran’s place: “I thought Gunnar came in and played really, really well. Unfortunately, overtime got away from us a little bit, so that affected us. But even that was a twist move, a twist game (stunt by the Illinois defensive line), so (Gottula) needed a little bit more help there. But I thought Gunnar came in and filled in well.”

CB Tommi Hill

Hill injury: “Tommi’s probably day-to-day just based off his pain threshold of dealing with the plantar fascia.” Ceyair Wright performance in Hill’s place: “I thought he played really well. Forced a fumble, had tight coverage on the one he got the (offensive) pass interference call on. Tight coverage down the sideline. Played with energy and physicality, and I thought he played really well.”

DL Jimari Butler

Not much to worry about with Butler’s injury: “Jimari’s gonna play. That was the (only player) that was out before that.” Butler missed the Northern Iowa game, but he played the most snaps (36) of any Husker edge rusher and third-most defensive line snaps behind Ty Robinson (60) and Nash Hutmacher (53) on Friday.

K Tristan Alvano

Alvano's groin injury after the starting kicker was ruled out just ahead of kickoff against Illinois: “(His injury) just wasn’t getting any better. It’s hard because you can’t really – it’s not really diagnosable – so the thought process was just to shut him down last week, as of Wednesday. Didn’t feel great on Tuesday. "Shut him down last week, however many weeks it takes and then try to start to build him up, and then we’ll see. We’re gonna be in a lot of games like this. You’d like to have excellent field-goal kicking. We did that with Tristan to get him healthy again, and we’re hoping that John (Hohl) can respond from this.” On John Hohl: “This will be an opportunity for him, really for the rest of his life, to be proud of his response. I trust that he’ll respond well. I mean, this is difficult, but the game didn’t come down to just that (39-yard miss in the fourth quarter). “... The ball on the 21-yard line should be, like, a 95 percent field goal made. But the game shouldn’t have come down to that play. I’ll say that for Johnny. Johnny’s going out there and filling in. He’s gonna be an excellent kicker; he’s working through. This is a lot. To go from not kicking to all of a sudden you’re kicking the game-winner at Memorial Stadium with the whole world watching, that’s a lot. To not get the perfect snap, perfect hold (makes it harder). Both those guys (Hohl and longsnapper Aidan Flege) weren’t even with us during spring football, really) or were recent (additions).”

OG Micah Mazzccua status, OL Tyler Knaak and DL Sua Lefotu

“He could potentially help us. We haven’t practiced yet. I haven’t seen him take a snap there so I don’t know. (Henery) Lutovsky’s played tackle, (Tyler) Knaak is back this week. Micah’s played tackle in the past. Gunnar (Gottula) played well. So we have a lot of things, but we have a lot of work to do. We have practice again this evening. Tomorrow is full pad practice. We will see where we are at.”