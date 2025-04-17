Matt Rhule reveals why Jack McCallister transferred, new punting philosophy

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule does not often, if ever, go in-depth with comments on outgoing players who have entered the transfer portal.

On Thursday, though, he felt compelled to open up about punter Jack McCallister and the reasons for why he is leaving after spending just four months with the program.

Rhule says that McCallister – who started at Washington for the past three seasons before transferring to Nebraska in December – was simply an innocent victim of circumstance and a new strategical direction being laid out by special teams coach Mike Ekeler.

He began his press conference with a lengthy statement about McCallister and the factors at play behind his decision to leave.

