Last September may as well have been five years ago as far as Cam Jurgens is concerned. Once a four-star tight end prospect coming out of Beatrice, Neb., Jurgens had spent the offseason leading up to his redshirt freshman year bulking up to 285 pounds and taking on an entirely new position at center. Despite injury setbacks that held him out of most of fall camp, Jurgens was Nebraska’s starter for the season opener. His debut did not go nearly as planned.

Wild snaps and confusion had Jurgens admittedly feeling rushed and unprepared over the first half of the season. But things steadily started to slow down for him as the year went on, and Jurgens was playing his best football by November. That confidence has only continued to build over the past 10 months, and now Jurgens is fully entrenched, both mentally and physically, as Nebraska’s top man at center. “It definitely slowed down throughout the year,” Jurgens said. “I think, as I keep progressing, the game is going to slow down a little bit more. Yes, at the start of (last) season, I feel like I was just way too rushed, and I was getting sped up. I wasn't seeing things as well as I am now… A lot of it is just the speed of the game. When you're getting rushed in there, you've got to make a lot of calls. I feel like a lot of times I was rushed, and not being able to have those practice reps where I can see all those looks and going out there, it's just a lot of things I've been watching on film, but I wasn't able to get practice reps. “I think having that season of just seeing defenses and being able to have that experience and making calls, it's going to be a lot better for me this year.”