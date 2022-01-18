JUCO DB and former Alabama recruit Javier Morton commits to Nebraska

The Huskers went out and addressed a critical part of their roster by adding one time Alabama commitment Javier Morton from Garden City (Kans.) C.C. to their roster. The talented junior college cornerback was in Lincoln this weekend for an official visit with his family and committed to Nebraska.

“I like coach Fisher, man,” Morton said. “My mom and my dad liked him too. I have already been through the process before so my mom and dad have had a perspective on it before. “Nebraska was really the one that stuck out to us. My mom had never gone with me on a visit before but she went to Nebraska because she had a feeling this was where I needed to be. “As a whole, as a family, we liked Nebraska and we knew that we could see myself there.” Morton had an opportunity to sit down with coach Fisher to see how he coaches his players. While Nebraska likes versatility in their defensive secondary Morton is being seen as a cornerback first and foremost. “The way they play their defensive backs they play everything. The film that I watched with coach Fisher I could see that they played all of the spots. “They are bringing me in to play cornerback. They are bringing me in to really play the boundary cornerback spot in their defense.”

Nebraska lands JUCO CB Javier Morton (Chad Simmons)