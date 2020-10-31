HuskerOnline - Jailen Weaver commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska's Halloween may not have involved a game, but they did end the night by adding a commitment from Jailen Weaver to its 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Weaver chose the Huskers over other finalist such as Arkansas, Tennessee, Indiana and had 10 total offers to his name. Weaver becomes the 20th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Weaver means for the Huskers.

Antioch, Calif. defensive end Jailen Weaver committed to Nebraska on Saturday night.

1. The Huskers finally got a defensive lineman on the board for 2021 with the commitment of Jailen Weaver on Saturday night. The addition also means defensive line coach Tony Tuioti officially gets his first prospect where he was the primary recruiter on the board. Part of the reason Weaver picked NU was due to the consistency of which Tuioti recruited him, so hats off to the NU assistant. 2. Weaver certainly fits the mold for what the Huskers are looking for as far as size and length go at the defensive end position. Rivals.com lists Weaver at 6-foot-7, 280-pounds, but I'm told that Weaver is legitimately pushing 6-foot-8, 280-pounds and that he's got tremendously long arms. It's pretty incredible the amount of size and length the Huskers have added to the program since Scott Frost took over. In the 2021 recruiting class alone, 10 0f the 20 current commitments are listed as being 6-foot-4 or taller. Only defensive backs Lardarrius Webb Jr. and Malik Williams are under the 6-foot mark out of the 20 commits. 3. Weaver has the type of body that has got to excite NU's head strength and conditioning coach, Zach Duval. A natural athlete with Weaver's size that has not yet begun to reach his potential in the weight room is someone that has unlimited potential. It will be interesting to see the physical development take place.

4. Weaver is never going to be an elite edge rusher, but in Nebraska's 3-4 defense he doesn't need to be. He's someone that is is going to be able to hold the point of attack and not give up the edge. He will be disruptive by getting his arms up into passing lanes. Someone with his size and length will require a lot of attention on the edge. 5. Even though Weaver won't be looked at as an elite pass rusher at the next level that doesn't mean he won't have the ability to be productive rushing the passer. He displays good quickness and speed and is a young athlete that continues to grow into his massive frame. I have talked with several people that tell me Weaver reminds them of former Oregon and current San Francisco 49er standout Arik Armstead. 6. Weaver is the first defensive end commit of the class which means NU will likely still need to take at least one more going forward to help round out their needs. 7. The addition of Weaver also gets the Huskers back into California. Tuioti has a lot of ties in the state, especially in Northern California and one would think that Weaver's commitment could possibly help Tuioti gain more traction in the area beyond the 2021 class.

8. 2021 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2021 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 3 - Wide receiver 3 - Tight end 3 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 3 - Inside linebacker 2 - Safety 2 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?