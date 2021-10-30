Instant Takes: Purdue: 28, Nebraska: 23

Here are some instant takes from Nebraska's crushing 28-23 loss to Purdue:

Nebraska's offense managed to put up 17 points in the first half. After gaining 237 yards in the first half, the Huskers had just 34 yards on 12 plays in the third quarter. They rushed for nine yards on nine attempts.

Nebraska finished with 399 yards.

The third quarter was an embarrassment. Four drives with three punts and an interception. The fourth quarter wasn't much better with a punt, two interceptions and a last-minute touchdown.

While its defense and special teams tried desperately to breathe life into the offense, it was no use.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez went 1-of-3 with an interception in the third quarter.

Head Coach Scott Frost's offenses are known for being explosive and uptempo. However, Nebraska's offense was a trainwreck in the third quarter. They were incapable of getting a first down.

When bringing in Frost, no one ever assumed the defense would outperform the offense consistently and that the offenses' inability to score would be literally losing them games that are within reach.

Yet, here we are. Game after game, scratching our heads at this offense and Frost's choices.