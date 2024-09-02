One of the perks of 33-point wins like the one Nebraska had over the UTEP Miners on Saturday is coaches being able to play their reserves.

Game snaps are extremely valuable for players, especially the younger ones in the program who are still developing. Thanks to the lopsided victory, a total of 107 Huskers saw game action Saturday.

One popular name that didn't see a game snap was Malachi Coleman. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound sophomore receiver from Lincoln East played in 11 games with six starts as a true freshman in 2023. He caught eight passes for 139 yards with one touchdown.

On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule confirmed Coleman isn't injured. He's just learning and developing behind the two veteran additions from the transfer portal in Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor.

"Malachi is doing great, there's no problems. I just think Malachi stepped up for us last year, in a year that maybe he could have redshirted, and tried to play," Rhule said. "If we have to play him, we'll play him. And it's early, but I don't want to play him later in the games."

Neyor was targeted a team-high eight times Saturday and caught six passes for 121 yards and one touchdown while averaging 20.2 yards per reception. Banks caught all four of his targets for 61 yards and one score. Those two will be featured parts of Nebraska's offense this season.

Both Neyor and Banks are here for one season before starting their professional careers. The plan is for Coleman to be next in line as one of the Huskers' big-bodied outside receivers.

A redshirt year would allow Coleman to play in four regular-season games, as well as every postseason game, which includes a conference championship, a bowl and College Football Playoff tilts.

"We have these two big receivers out there that are playing well," Rhule said. "If Malachi can have this year, and he can play four games and play in the postseason, I think he would just be really picking right up where those guys left off."

Rhule added Coleman continues to do well at practice. He recently made an excellent catch on the scout team against Nebraska's top defense.

"Just trying to take the pressure off him for a little bit and let him go compete," Rhule said. "And I'm sure he doesn't want to redshirt, I'm sure he wants to play. So if something happens, he can play in the next couple weeks. But I just didn't want to put him in for a play here, a play there. When we use someone's redshirt, we really want it to be worthwhile."

Rhule mentioned that his team escaped Saturday's win without any injuries that will keep anyone out. Defensive lineman Vincent Jackson needed help off the field, but was seen walking off under his own power after the game.

