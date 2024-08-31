Nebraska handled UTEP 40-7 showcasing an offense full of newcomers that exploded in the second quarter, scoring 23 unanswered points before the half, allowing the coaching staff to sub in the second and third stringers in the third quarter. It was a complete performance from the Huskers to win their first season-opening win since 2019. Let's hand out some grades for each position group for the Huskers.

Quarterback: A

The Dylan Raiola era has begun and the freshman proved that the hype was warranted, finishing the day 19-27 for 238 yards and two touchdowns through just under three quarters of play before he sat for the afternoon. Heinrich Haarberg managed the rest of the game effectively, showing improvement as a passer when asked, keeping the ball out of harms way.

Running Back: B

Nebraska rotated four running backs in the first half and saw meaningful contributions from them all. Emmett Johnson broke the longest run of the day, a 42-yard scamper that set the Huskers up in goal-to-go territory. Emmett Johnson, Rahmir Johnson and Dante Dowdell had at least 50 rushing yards, while Gabe Ervin had two rushing touchdowns in short rushing situations. Dowdell did fumble, and hardly saw the field after, a mistake the Huskers are hoping to eliminate, but the Oregon transfer flashed the punishing running style that made him a coveted recruit out of high school.

Wide Receiver: A

Nebraska's pass catching options are night and day from the 2023 season. Transfers Jamhal Banks and Isaiah Neyor give the Huskers two big, fast outside pass catching options and both flashed in their own ways. Raiola spread the ball out to seven different pass catchers and after an offseason of acquisitions, the Huskers have in fact bolstered their pass-catching unit.

Tight End: C

The most disappointing aspect of what was otherwise an encouraging afternoon offensively was the usage of the tight ends. Thomas Fidone was targeted just three times, all flat routes that went nowhere, and Luke Lindenmeyer led the tight ends with one reception for 12 yards.

Offensive Line: B

There was some pressure throughout the afternoon, but Dylan Raiola was sacked just once and Nebraska's starting offensive line got a consistent push, especially on the interior, against UTEP.

Defensive Line: A

Nebraska held UTEP to just 56 rushing yards on 24 attempts and 205 total offensive yards. Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Jamari Butler and Co. got consistent pressure, held firm in the run game without showing too many exotic looks. For a rather vanilla day for Tony White, the defense had little trouble limiting UTEP's fast-paced offense.

Linebackers: A

Mkai Gbayor and John Bullock were flying around through the first three quarters before the starters were pulled. Gbayor led the team with five tackles and was consistently around the ball. At JACK, MJ Sherman and Princewill Umanmielen flashed off the edge.

Defensive Backs: B

Nebraska held UTEP to under 150 passing yards on the day but the Miners' tempo did catch the secondary on their heels at times, Malcolm Hartzog was caught flat-footed on the 38-yard slot fade that ended up being UTEP's only score of the day. He did later come up with an interception, but if there was any cause for concern on the defense from Saturday, the secondary's ability to hold up against quick receivers downfield remains a question.

Special Teams: C