Well that was fun, huh?

The new show in the Nebraska football program kicked off with a bang, and the Dylan Raiola Era has exploded out of the gates.

The Huskers rolled to a 40-7 win over UTEP on Saturday in both teams' first game of the season, the first-ever meeting between the two and the first start for the true freshman QB sensation.

And sensational it was as Raiola threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while completing 70 percent (19-of-27) of his passes.

Let's get to some Snap Judgments, shall we? Instant analysis from the Inside Nebraska crew as the Huskers move to 1-0 for the first time since 2019 and prepare for next week's primetime showdown with Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffs.

This version of the Snappy Js will, of course, focus mostly on Raiola's performance.