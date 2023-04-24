Flynt is the team's fifth commitment in the Class of 2024 and third pledge in the cycle from his state, joining fellow Texans in three-star ATH Roger Gradney and three-star OL Gibson Pyle . Those three are joined by Elkhorn South (Neb.) three-star Ashton Murphy , who is being recruited by the Huskers as a defensive lineman, and three-star LB Willis McGahee IV , who committed on Saturday just hours before the spring game.

He certainly won't be hiding any of that enthusiasm going forward: Flynt has committed to Nebraska, announcing the decision on Monday evening and choosing the Huskers over a group of offers that includes Kansas, Houston and Washington State.

Ian Flynt did not hold back his excitement throughout the entirety of his recruiting process with Nebraska once the Huskers came calling.

Flynt is a four-star tight end who is ranked No. 61 in the state and No. 14 nationally at tight end in the 2024 class out of James E. Taylor High School. He is a Husker legacy whose father, Darren, was a member of the track and field program. His sister, Amelia, is currently on the Huskers' track and field team.

So, Ian Flynt didn't downplay how thrilled he was with an offer from the Huskers, how happy he was with his visit to Lincoln during the second weekend of January or how impressed he was after he met Matt Rhule.

"He sounded like someone who you'd want to play for. He made me a priority," Flynt told Inside Nebraska of his thoughts on Rhule following his Jan. 13. visit. “He told me that they want the tight end position to be big time at Nebraska. They have a few guys, but they see the need to pick up more. He told me personally that I'm wanted by the entire program.”

The main competition for Nebraska was the Jayhawks, who he visited the day after he made the trip to Lincoln.

Rhule, tight ends coach Bob Wager and recruiting assistant Omar Hales got the win over Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks, though, on the backbone of relationships and the visit that essentially sealed his recruitment.

That visit allowed the path for Flynt to see that Nebraska checked off all of the boxes he was looking for in his college program: down to earth coaches that are good people, a staff that cares about their players, coaches who want to win and a place where he could see himself living in for the next 3-5 years.

Just as important as those factors, Flynt's trip also allowed him to see and hear the plan that Wager has for him at Memorial Stadium and the vision Wager has for the future of the program's tight end position.

Wager told Flynt that the weather is unpredictable in Nebraska and that they are going to run the ball. So, Flynt will need to be a willing blocker, which is a style that Flynt is more than happy with.

"I was down for that. I can block a defensive end,” Flynt said. “I enjoy catching the ball but if I got to block, I'm down to block. He said one of my favorite things: He said the person who hustles the most luckily ends up with the ball whenever it's their time to shrine."

Rhule has made it crystal clear over and over during his early Huskers tenure that Texas is one of the primary recruiting states the Nebraska football program is going to target. Rhule and Co. did that again on Monday by landing another player from the Lone Star State.

Better get used to that last sentence if you're a Nebraska fan. The Huskers are really making their presence felt in Texas.

