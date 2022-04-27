Huskers to watch for in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 28, running through the weekend. Nebraska has seven prospects available to be drafted including CB Cam Taylor-Britt, IOL Cam Jurgens, LB JoJo Domann, WR Samori Toure, TE Austin Allen, DL Damion Daniels and DL Ben Stille. The NFL Mock Draft Database has collected 1210 NFL Mock Drafts from the industry's top draft analysts and experts. Here is a preview of the projection for each Husker based on the NFL Mock Draft Database:

Former Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (AP Photos)

CB Cam Taylor-Britt: No. 90 overall prospect

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is projected by NFL Mock Draft Database to go in the third round as the No. 90 overall pick. The highest pick he was projected to go was No. 78 in the second round to the Cincinnati Bengals. At the NFL combine, Taylor-Britt weighed in 196 pounds and is 5-foot-11. His official 40 time was 4.38, ranking him No. 24 amount the fastest in the combine and the seventh fastest cornerback. At Nebraska, Taylor-Britt was named Second-Team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches in 2020 and 2021 and received the media's honor in 2021. He started 28 games in three seasons and played in 11 as a freshman in 2018. The high school quarterback developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the league and tallied a career-high 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, a career-high 11 pass breakups, one interception and one blocked kick in 2021. Taylor-Britt left Nebraska with 140 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six interceptions and 27 pass breakups. He is likely to be the first Husker cornerback drafted since 2014, when Stanley Jean-Baptiste went to the Saints in the second round.

Former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens at the NFL Combine (AP Photos)

IOL Cam Jurgens: No. 103 overall prospect

Interior offensive lineman Cam Jurgens is projected to go in the third round as the No. 103 overall draft pick. NFL Mock Draft said calculated that No. 103 is his highest pick. During the NFL Combine, Jurgens was the fifth-fastest offensive lineman in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.92. The center weighed in at 303 pounds and is 6-foot-3. He did 25 reps on the 225-pound bench press, ranking him No. 14 overall in all position groups. Jurgens arrived at Nebraska in 2018 as a tight end from Beatrice (Neb.) High School. Husker Head Coach Scott Frost and Jurgens decided to move him to center, where he started for three seasons. Jurgens was a Third-Team All-Big Ten coaches selection, an Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten by the media and on the Rimington Trophy Watch List in 2021.

Former Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann at the NFL Combine (AP Photo)

LB JoJo Domann: No. 128 overall prospect

Linebacker JoJo Domann is projected to go in the fourth round as the No. 128 overall pick but could go as high as No. 80 according to NFL Mock Draft Database. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at the Combine. His time was the 13th fastest of the linebackers. Domann's verticle was the 72nd highest in the Combine at 34.5 inches. Domann played a critical role in its defense during his five years at Nebraska as he was its nickelback for his final three seasons. The Huskers saw something special in Domann's abilities and used him as a linebacker/defensive back hybrid. He had 132-career tackles including 26.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks. Domann had three interceptions, two in his final season, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Domann didn't allow a single touchdown in 2021 and allowed only one in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus. During his final season, Domann was named a Lott IMPACT Trophy Quarterfinals, Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus, Second-Team All-Big Ten by coaches and more.

Former Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (AP Photos)

WR Samori Toure: No. 249 overall prospect

Wide receiver Samori Toure is the last Husker predicted to be drafted. Experts think Toure will be drafted in the seventh round as the No. 249 overall pick but he could be picked as high as 196th. During Nebraska's Pro Day, Toure ran a 4.48 40-yard dash and a 1.64 10-yard dash. He measured in at 6-foot-0, 191-pounds. Toure spent one season at Nebraska after playing three for Montana at the FCS level. He was a three-time FCS All-American and set three single-game records for Montana and one FCS Playoff record for receiving yards in a game with 303 yards against Southeast Louisiana. He was named Nebraska's Receiver of the Year for leading the team with 46 receptions for 898 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Toure posted the second-highest yards-per-catch average in Nebraska history (19.5) of players with at least 40 catches in a season.

Former Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (Getty Images)

TE Austin Allen: No. 270 overall prospect

Tight end Austin Allen isn't projected to get drafted in this year's NFL draft but will likely get picked up as a free agent. The NFL Mock Draft Database predicts he could go as high as No. 218. At the Combine, the 6-foot-8, 253-pound tight end had a 4.83 40-yard dash, a 34-inch vertical and a 121-inch broad jump. The Aurora Neb. native was the 2021 Big Ten Tight End of the Year, a First-Team All-Big Ten selection by the media and a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches in 2021. Allen was on the Mackey Award Watch List and named Nebraska's 2021 Offensive MVP. He set four records at Nebraska as a tight end during his final season including a single-game receiving yards (143 yards at Wisconsin in 2021), season receptions (38), season receiving yards (602) and season 100-yard receiving games (2).

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Damion Daniels (Associated Press)

DL Damion Daniels: No. 543 overall prospect

Defensive lineman Damion Daniels is the No. 543 overall prospect according to NFL Mock Draft Database and some experts put him as high as No. 292. During his four seasons at Nebraska, Daniels recorded 83 tackles, eight for loss, one interception and recovered one fumble. Daniels was an Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media in 2021and was named Nebraska's Defensive Lineman of the Year. He had a career-high 33 tackles in his final season as a Husker.

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille (Getty Images)

DL Ben Stille: No. 593 overall prospect

Defensive lineman Ben Stille is the No. 593 overall draft prospect on the NFL Mock Draft Database but some have him ranked as high as No. 432. Stille was a crucial piece to Nebraska's defensive line for the last four seasons. He had 149 career tackles with a career-high 42 tackles and six tackles for loss in the 2021 season The Ashland Neb. native came to Nebraska as a linebacker, earning an All-Freshman Big-Ten team award in 2017 but was moved to the defensive line after that season. Stille was an Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten selection in 2020 and 2021. His work on the field, in the classroom and in his community helped him become a Campbell Trophy Semifinalist in 2020 and 2021 and a 2021 Senior CLASS Award Nominee.

Others not listed on NFL Mock Draft: