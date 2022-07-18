Huskers, Mickey Joseph have explosive, versatile receiver trio in 2023

Nebraska's receiver recruiting has hit warp speed ever since Mickey Joseph came to town.

The Huskers first-year receivers coach has been lighting it up so far in Lincoln by landing:

– The program's third-highest-ranked receiver commitment since 2006: four-star Louisiana wideout Omarion Miller

– Three-star Barry Jackson out of an important recruiting area (Georgia) and a powerhouse program (Cedar Grove High School)

– Another player, three-star Jaidyn Doss, out of a critical area for the Huskers to establish a foothold (Kansas City)

In the video above, we take a look at what those three bring to the table individually and how their skillsets mesh with each other collectively – and we take a look at how the Huskers could be adding to that group.

