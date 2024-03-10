Caitlin Clark is inevitable. Similar to Patrick Mahomes in the NFL, no matter how much Clark is struggling, you always feel just around the corner from an offensive explosion.

The Nebraska women's basketball team experienced the latest rise-from-the-grave performance from the Iowa superstar on Sunday.

Clark finished with a game-high 34 points (plus 12 rebounds and seven assists) in leading the No. 2 seed Hawkeyes to a 94-89 overtime win over Nebraska to win their third consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship.

She was assisted by running mate Kate Martin, who finished with just 13 points but was a perfect 4-for-4 from three in the second half and overtime. Martin followed a Clark three at the 2:09 mark of regulation with a three of her own exactly one minute later to trim the Hawkeyes' deficit to 77-75 after the Huskers had taken a 75-67 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Clark completed the comeback by converting a game-tying bucket with 29 seconds remaining for a 77-77 stalemate. Nebraska had a chance to win it in regulation, but Logan Nissley missed a tough contested shot at the buzzer.

Martin knocked down both of her three-point attempts in overtime, the second one giving Iowa an 85-84 lead at the 2:10 mark.

Nissley buried a three on the other end to give the Huskers their final lead of the game with just over a minute remaining. Clark netted one from deep moments later for an 89-87 edge with 51 seconds to go.

Nebraska had a chance to take the lead again, but Clark intercepted an ill-advised cross-court skip pass from Jaz Shelley on the ensuing possession before knocking down a pair of free throws.

Alexis Markowski (team-high 23 points and 13 rebounds) powered her way to a bucket in the post to trim the Huskers' deficit to 91-89 at the 21-second mark to set up what ultimately became the game-deciding sequence.

Martin converted the first of two free throw attempts and missed the second one. But Hannah Stuelke – who moments prior missed two straight from the line that led to Markowski's basket – muscled her way to an offensive rebound before getting fouled.

Stuelke, getting her shot at redemption, snuck in her first free throw attempt as it bounced around the rim several times before falling through. She then hit the second for the eventual game-winning 94-89 lead. Shelley's turnover on offense ended the Huskers' last-second hopes and set off the Hawkeyes' three-peat celebration at the Target Center in Minneapolis.