Husker Hurry Up: Commitment teased, weekend recap

More commitments en route?

Maverick Noonan provided the biggest splash for Nebraska on the recruiting trail thus far in the 2023 class when he announced his commitment on Friday evening. It was an absolute must-win for the Huskers and … they won. Just because that appears to be another of those gimmes from an in-state player whose dad was a former Nebraska star doesn’t make it any less monumental of a recruiting win. And it appears there are more wins on the way. Vince Guinta, Nebraska’s senior director of player personnel, got Huskers fans fired up when he teased a commitment on Sunday night. Maybe he should have sent two tweets. Reinforcements are on the way, and good things are coming down the pike in the near future for the Huskers. But just keep in mind that patience is a virtue. How’s that for a tease?

Weekend Recap

It was a busy three-day run in Nebraska athletics despite it being the doldrums of the offseason: – In case you missed it – and, really, how could you have? – Huskers starting offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili announced on Saturday that he has been ruled ineligible for the 2022 season due to a failed drug test. It is a pretty substantial blow for a Huskers offensive line that was already arguably the team’s biggest question mark heading into the season. Nouili’s loss will certainly have a noticeable impact on the Huskers’ hopes for a turnaround season, which we broke down here. – Football recruiting took more of a backseat this week in terms of an official visits weekend as the Huskers welcomed in just one visitor. He was still a very important target, though, as four-star defensive end Cameron Lenhardt is one of the highest-rated visitors the Huskers have hosted this summer. Noonan and Riley Van Poppel are already in the class in what I anticipate to be a three-man haul at defensive line. Lenhardt, Adonijah Green and Ashley Williams Jr. appear to be the top-three targets at defensive line. Speaking of top targets, Saturday night brought forth a narrowing of those targets when four-star Texas cornerback Tay’Shawn Wilson chose to stay closer to home and commit to Baylor. Wilson took an official visit to Nebraska on June 17-19, but the Huskers will have to more heavily prioritize targets such as Kayin Lee and Ryan Robinson following Wilson’s decision. – Volleyball recruiting continues to hum along at a rapid pace. John Cook already nabbed the No. 1 overall player in the country in the 2024 class, and he has added two more since Skyler Pierce announced her pledge last Sunday. Oliva Mauch, the No. 48-ranked overall player in the country, committed on Wednesday, and Ayden Ames joined both of them on Saturday. Ames is the No. 5-ranked overall player in the country and joins the program as a middle blocker to already give Cook a well-rounded class with Ames, defensive specialist/libero Mauch and outside hitter Pierce.

Noonan analysis

In addition to our Friday evening analysis on Noonan’s commitment, Inside Nebraska staff writer Jansen Coburn took a dive into what he brings to the table with a video breakdown:



Countdown to Kickoff: 61 Days

