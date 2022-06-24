Maverick Noonan commits to Nebraska, discusses decision

In the end, the pull to continue his career in nearby Lincoln was too much to sway Maverick Noonan to the West Coast or anywhere else for college. The Class of 2023 Elkhorn South (Neb.) star defensive end has committed to Nebraska.

“I just felt like they were the best for me and my family, the best choice for me in both football and academics, and I just felt I could see myself going there for the next four years," Noonan told Inside Nebraska.

Noonan, his parents and his sister visited with Scott Frost, Erik Chinander and Mike Dawson on Friday afternoon, and he informed the Huskers coaching staff of his intention to commit.

“I just said that I’d like to go there. I’ve already been to all these places, and I feel like it’s the best for me. So I just told them I’d like to commit there, and they were pretty happy," said Noonan, whose father Danny Noonan was an All-American defensive lineman at Nebraska before becoming the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys in 1987.

"[My family is] all pretty proud," Noonan said. "My dad is proud, too. He never wanted me to go to any specific place. I guess I just, at the end of it, ended up in Lincoln. That’s what was best for me. It’s pretty cool going to the same school, but that didn’t really play any part in my recruitment at all."