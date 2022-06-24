Maverick Noonan had one last pitstop to make before he knew what the right decision was.

The Elkhorn South (Omaha) star flew out to Stanford for a June 18-20 official visit, and when he returned home he locked in a decision.

The Class of 2023 three-star prospect committed to the Huskers on Friday, giving his verbal pledge to become their 10th commitment and second defensive lineman commitment in the class. He explained his decision with us on Friday shortly after he committed to the staff during the afternoon.

“I just felt like they were the best for me and my family, the best choice for me in both football and academics, and I just felt I could see myself going there for the next four years," Noonan said. “Nebraska was pretty much my top school for the longest time, but I wanted to take those other visits such as Stanford, Iowa and all those other places just to confirm — or just look around and see what else is out there before my decision. I just wanted to check every box and just go through the process really thoroughly.”

Let's take a look at what Noonan's commitment gives Erik Chinander and Mike Dawson on the field and how his commitment impacts the Huskers' 2023 recruiting class.

As a reminder, we are running a special promotion June 24-27. Get free access to all Inside Nebraska content through August 6 by following this link.