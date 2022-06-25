Impact on Huskers OL as Nouredin Nouili ruled ineligible for 2022 season

Nouredin Nouili will not be suiting up for the Huskers this season. The junior offensive lineman played in all 12 games for Nebraska last year and started the final seven games at left guard. But the Huskers will be without his services after he was ruled ineligible by the NCAA for the 2022 season following a failed drug test. Nouili announced the news himself via Twitter on Saturday afternoon, and he says that he does not have plans to leave the Nebraska football program. "This spring I was informed by the NCAA that due to a failed drug test I am ineligible for the 2022 season," Nouili wrote on Twitter. "I would like to apologize to my family, teammates, coaches and Husker fans for my error in judgement. It is an honor to be a part of this football program and represent this University, and I do not take that responsibility lightly. "Thanks to Coach [Scott] Frost, our athletic and university administration for allowing me to continue to be a part of this program in 2022. I look forward to returning to the field to represent Nebraska in 2023. Go Big Red!" Nouili entered the Huskers' program as a walk-on but earned a scholarship last season. He will be a fifth-year senior in 2023.

In addition to Nouili's public announcement on Saturday, Frost followed up by releasing a statement of his own on the offensive guard's situation. “We will fully support Nouredin Nouili as continues his academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska," Frost said. "He is an outstanding young man who made a mistake that will force him to miss the 2022 season and forfeit a year of eligibility. Noure will be a full participant in practice this fall, and we look forward to him resuming his playing career in 2023.”

