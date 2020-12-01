Has started 27 straight games. Finished with 3 points, 3 boards and 3 steals vs. NDSU.

Posted 12 points and 4 boards and was 3-of-6 from 3-point range in the win over North Dakota State.

Had game-high 22 points vs. NDSU and now ranks 11th nationally with 4.3 steals per game.

Scored a season-high 19 points with 5 rebounds vs. NDSU after being held scoreless against Nevada.

Ranks in the Big Ten's top 20 with 14.7 ppg (19th), 7.3 rpg (14th), and 6.3 apg (4th).

Former Husker who transferred to USD in 2019. Has 2 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 blocks in 2 starts.

Has averaged 9.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, and 1.5 apg through two games.

Averaging 5.0 ppg and 3.0 rpg and is 1-for-8 on 3-pointers this season.

Scoring a team-best 17.0 ppg in the first two games. Averaged 16.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 2.1 apg last season.

Ranks second on the team and 11.5 ppg this season.

1. Apply the pressure

Nebraska has been at its best so far this season when it's turned up the defensive intensity.

The Huskers currently stand as one of the most opportunistic defenses in the country, ranking 10th nationally in turnovers forced (21.7) per game.

Much of that is due to how aggressive NU has been on opposing ball handlers, as its 39 steals through three games ranks second in the country, led by Teddy Allen's 13 steals (11th nationally).

Not only is Nebraska taking away the basketball at a high rate, but it's also converting those extra possessions in 26.7 points per game off of turnovers.

Combine all of that with the Huskers' +12.0 turnover margin, and their formula for success is pretty evident.

2. Attack the boards

One of the biggest concerns Fred Hoiberg has about his team through three games has been an issue that has plagued Nebraska for years. Despite being a taller and longer team across the board, the Huskers have still struggled mightily in rebounding.

After holding a 45-35 edge in the opener vs. McNeese State, NU has been out-rebounded 100-72 over the last two games. That includes a 49-31 disadvantage vs. Nevada and then giving up 22 offensive boards to North Dakota State.

South Dakota has some decent frontcourt size, but like NDSU, the Coyotes get most of their rebounding from guards crashing the boards.

The Bison had two guards combined for nine offensive rebounds vs. Nebraska, so bodying up after shots and being the aggressors on the glass will be key today.

3. Don't let the familiar faces bring more fire

Tonight will mark one of the rare instances where a former Husker will take on Nebraska as an opposing player.

South Dakota center Brady Heiman played 30 games at NU as a true freshman in 2018-19 before transferring shortly after Hoiberg's arrival.

The 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore from Springfield, Neb., has scored just two points in two starts this season but leads the team with 2.5 blocks per game.

Then there's Kearney, Neb., native Kanon Coster, who began his college career at Nebraska-Kearney before joining USD. The sophomore guard has averaged 13.0 minutes off the bench.

Last but not least, another former Husker will be on the Coyotes' bench in graduate assistant Johnny Trueblood. The Omaha, Neb., native played in 34 games and emerged as one of the best stories of NU's 2018-19 season.

When that many Husker connections come back to Pinnacle Bank Arena ready to make a statement, Nebraska better be prepared to match their fire.