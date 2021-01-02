Averaging 7.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and shooting 63% from the field over the last four games.

Had 7 points at Ohio State but was 2-8 from the field and 1-6 from 3-point range.

Led team with 13 points vs. Ohio State. Has now scored in double figures in all 10 games this season.

Third on the team with 10.6 ppg, but scored just 6 points in the loss at Ohio State.

Ranks in the top 10 in the Big Ten in assists (6th) rebounds (8th) and steals (8th).

Leads team with 13.1 ppg and 8.1 rpg. Was 1-for-8 shooting with 6 points vs. Minnesota.

Averaging 7.8 ppg. 2.5 rpg, and 2.4 apg. Missed 17 games in 2018-19 and all of last season to injury.

Scoring 6.6 ppg with 2.6 apg and shooting 45% from 3-point range on the season.

Averaging 9.9 ppg and a team-high 4.3 apg but shooting 35% from the field. Shot 1-for-9 vs. Minnesota.

1. Put the ball through the hoop

The most basic element of basketball has been one that Nebraska has severely struggled with this season, and if it's ever going to turn this season around, it has to figure how to make some shots.

The Huskers are now shooting 40.8 percent from the field as a team this season, which ranks dead last in the Big Ten. They're also shooting just 30.4 percent from 3-point range, which is 13th in the conference.

Even worse, NU is only shooting 34 percent overall and 25 percent from behind the arc through its first three league games.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg hinted that he might try to simplify things a bit offensively by "putting in a whole new set, a simple set that has more structure to it and more control of who we get the ball to."

Michigan State currently ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten with 75.4 points allowed per game this year, so opportunities should be there for Nebraska to get its offense going. But it will be up to the Huskers to actually put the ball through the hoop.

2. Don't let offense dictate your defense

As if Nebraska's shooting woes weren't a big enough problem, it's also coming off its worst defensive performance of the year in a blowout loss at Ohio State.

With the offense struggling from the opening tip, the Huskers let their shooting struggles impact their effort defensively.

In previous losses to Creighton, Wisconsin, and Michigan, NU was able to stay within reach through most of the game with quality defense.

That wasn't the case at all against the Buckeyes, and the game ended in the most lopsided loss of Hoiberg's college coaching career. For the Huskers to have a chance tonight, it needs 40 minutes of maximum effort on defense and on the glass.

3. Match Michigan State's desperation

At 4-6 overall and 0-3 in the conference, Nebraska is in a bad spot right now. But Michigan State, which came into the season with Final Four aspirations, feels significantly more pressure.

After winning their first six games, including victories over Duke and Notre Dame, the Spartans have dropped their first three Big Ten games and sit at the bottom of the league standings.

This marks the first time in 19 years that MSU has lost its first three Big Ten contests.

Head coach Tom Izzo has been publicly critical of his team's performance and lack of player leadership, and Michigan State will have had five days to stew over its current situation when it takes the court tonight.

The Huskers better be ready for a mad, determined, and desperate Spartan team that needs a win in the worst way to get their lofty preseason goals back on track.