Nebraska vs Illinois gets underway at 7 p.m. CT today (FS1) as Nebraska football and the Illini both enter with an identical overall record (2-3) and both seek their first Big Ten win (0-2) of the season.

Think you know how the game is going to shake out? HEAD TO THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to enter our Guess the Score Contest for a shot at winning a FREE one-year or one-month subscription to Inside Nebraska!

Free year = Pick the correct winner + the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner + the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

BETTING LINE:

Illinois: -3.5

O/U: 43.5

>> Betting line as of 9 p.m. on Oct. 5, per Bet MGM

