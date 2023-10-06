News More News
Guess the Score Contest: Nebraska vs. Illinois

Nebraska vs Illinois gets underway at 7 p.m. CT today (FS1) as Nebraska football and the Illini both enter with an identical overall record (2-3) and both seek their first Big Ten win (0-2) of the season.

Think you know how the game is going to shake out? HEAD TO THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to enter our Guess the Score Contest for a shot at winning a FREE one-year or one-month subscription to Inside Nebraska!

Free year = Pick the correct winner + the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner + the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

BETTING LINE:

Illinois: -3.5

O/U: 43.5

>> Betting line as of 9 p.m. on Oct. 5, per Bet MGM

Nebraska vs. Illinois: Essential Reads from Inside Nebraska

NUTS & BOLTS:

>>> Depth Chart

>>> Monday Injury Report: Singleton, Reimer OUT

>>> Wednesday Injury Report: Lenhardt, Doss BACK

>>> Matt Rhule's Monday Quick Hits

>>> Tuesday Takeaways


PREDICTIONS:

>>> Bold Predictions

>>> Final Scores + Week 6 CFB Picks


FILM ROOM STUDY:

>>> Opponent Scout: Illinois

>>> The Checkdown: Haarberg, defense can lead NU to still-attainable bowl game

>>> Blackshirt Breakdown: Nebraska vs. Michigan


FEATURES:

>>> No time for rest; Huskers practice full-go on Sunday after Michigan loss

>>> Sanford set for first career start on Husker defense that sounds pissed off

