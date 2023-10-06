Game day is at our doorstep once again as Nebraska football travels to Champaign to square off with Illinois (2-3) at 7 p.m. on FS1. The Huskers (2-3) will be looking to rebound from an embarrassing 45-7 loss to No. 2 Michigan and will be doing so as a 3.5-point underdog against the Illini (2-3). As Nebraska and Illinois get ready to kick off in the ultimate swing game for both teams, the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game, plus our staff's Week 6 CFB picks! >> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info. >> SUBSCRIBE: All access to our premium content & boards for $9.95/month =========================

Nebraska vs. Illinois Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks: ILL -3.5 O/U 43.5 ZACK: Nebraska 17, Illinois 13 STEVE: Nebraska 28, Illinois 24 GREG: Nebraska 16, Illinois 13 GEOFF: Nebraska 20, Illinois 17 JANSEN: Nebraska 20, Illinois 13

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

*Spreads lock at 2 p.m. Wednesday each week* Nebraska (2-3) at Illinois (2-3) ILL -3.5 12 Oklahoma (5-0) at 3 Texas (5-0) TEX -6.5 Maryland (5-0) at 4 Ohio State (4-0) OSU -20 23 LSU (3-2) at 21 Missouri (5-0) LSU -6.5 Rutgers (4-1) at Wisconsin (3-1) WISC -14 13 Washington State (4-0) at UCLA (3-1) UCLA -3.5 Syracuse (4-1) at 14 North Carolina (4-0) UNC -8 Purdue (2-3) at Iowa (4-1) IOWA -2.5 20 Kentucky (5-0) at 1 Georgia (5-0) UGA -14.5 2 Michigan (5-0) at Minnesota (3-2) MICH -19

Week 6 CFB Picks ATS Zack Steve Greg Geoff Jansen Nebraska - $ Nebraska - $ Nebraska - $ Nebraska - $ Nebraska - $ Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Ohio State Maryland Ohio State Maryland Ohio State LSU LSU LSU Missouri - $ Missouri Rutgers Wisconsin Rutgers Rutgers Rutgers UCLA Wazzu - $ Wazzu Wazzu Wazzu - $ UNC UNC UNC UNC UNC Iowa Purdue - $ Purdue - $ Iowa Iowa Georgia Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Minnesota Minnesota Michigan Michigan Michigan Last week: 5-5 (5 pts) Last week: 3-6-1 (3 pts) Last week: 1-8-1 (1 pt) Last week: 2-7-1 (2 pts) Last week: 4-5-1 (4 pts)

Season Standings After Week 5

Jansen: 23-24-3 (25 pts) Steve: 23-24-3 (24 pts) Greg: 19-27-4 (22 pts) Zack: 19-28-2 (22 pts) Geoff: 20-27-3 (20 pts)

Subscriber Records: Ray1125: 10-10 (10 pts) Week 1: 6-4 (6 pts) Week 2: 4-6 (4 pts)

klowtherjr: 10-8-2 (11 pts) Week 1: 4-6 (4 pts) Week 2: 6-2-2 (7 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Illinois to beat Nebraska, 24-21, he may still have Nebraska listed on the chart because he is predicting an Illinois win but does not believe the Illini will cover the spread (which is -3.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight-up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. >>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free yearly subscription