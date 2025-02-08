Looking to boost résumé for Big Dance, Nebraska hosts Ohio State on Sunday

No days off.

After orchestrating a successful two-game swing through the Pacific Northwest and picking up wins over No. 16 Oregon and a hot-shooting Washington team (until it wasn't) to earn three straight victories, Nebraska has officially gotten the train back on the track after that six-game losing streak in January.

The season that, at one point, had fans wondering if the Huskers would even qualify for the 15-team Big Ten Tournament has new life injected into it.

But there's little time for pats on the back. More opportunities exist for Nebraska (15-8 overall, 5-7 in Big Ten) to keep climbing and pad the NCAA Tournament résumé with more Quad 1 wins that will look mighty good for the selection committee come March.

As of Friday morning Nebraska had a NET rating of 49 and a record of 4-6 against Quad 1 opponents. There will be plenty more Quad 1 chances down the stretch, starting at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday with Ohio State (14-9, 6-6), which as of Friday saw its NET rating rise to 25 after knocking off No. 18 Maryland at home Thursday night in a game the Buckeyes trailed by 17 in.

Here's how Nebraska's final eight games of the regular season shake out. As of today, six of the eight will be against Quad 1 opponents. Of those six, half will be inside Pinnacle Bank Arena:

>> Sunday: vs. Ohio State (25, Quad 1)

>> Thursday, Feb. 13: vs. No. 18 Maryland (16, Quad 1)

>> Sunday, Feb. 16: at Northwestern (55, Quad 1)

>> Wednesday, Feb. 19: at Penn State (60, Quad 1)

>> Monday, Feb. 24: vs. No. 24 Michigan (17, Quad 1)

>> Saturday, March 1: vs. Minnesota (95, Quad 3)

>> Tuesday, March 4: at Ohio State (25, Quad 1)

>> Sunday, March 9: vs. Iowa (65, Quad 2)

Recapping the home and away:

Away from PBA: Northwestern (55), Penn State (60), Ohio State (25).

At home in PBA: Ohio State (25), No. 18 Maryland (16), No. 18 Michigan (17), Minnesota (95), Iowa (65).

Husker fans might want to keep an eye on Oregon State, too. As of Friday, Nebraska's win over Oregon State on a neutral site at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii sits as a Quad 2 win. If, and this is probably a big if, the Beavers finish the season strong and end with a NET rating better than 50 (they're sitting at 62), that December win could improve to a Quad 1.

Oregon State has two Quad 1 opportunities left on its schedule with two games against St. Mary's (NET of 24). There's also a Quad 2 opportunity at home against San Francisco (NET of 64).