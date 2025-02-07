Next man up — young offensive linemen with big springs ahead

Nebraska is set to hire Mike Ekeler from Tennessee. He produced as the Vols' special teams coordinator.
Nebraska is set to hire Mike Ekeler as its special teams coordinator.
Nebraska hosted double-digit targets for Junior Elite Day, coming out of the weekend, here's three lasting thoughts
Rundown of Nebraska's new transfer portal class and where the Huskers' departures have landed.
Nebraska shows up on the road and takes down No. 16 Oregon on Sunday night in Eugene.
