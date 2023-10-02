Nebraska football and coach Matt Rhule have released the Huskers' official depth chart for their Week 6 game against Illinois.

Keep in mind that "anybody that’s an ‘OR’ we just put them alphabetically," Rhule has said about the depth chart. "Just, for me, the depth chart is an organism. It’s ever-changing. I’m not a big ‘set it in stone’ kind of guy. We’re going to play guys, and the competition is always there and you have the power to change your situation. That’ll kind of be a weekly thing.”

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SUBSCRIBE TODAY to unlock all of our premium articles and message boards for just $9.95/month

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––