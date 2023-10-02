Nebraska Depth Chart: Illinois
Nebraska football and coach Matt Rhule have released the Huskers' official depth chart for their Week 6 game against Illinois.
Keep in mind that "anybody that’s an ‘OR’ we just put them alphabetically," Rhule has said about the depth chart. "Just, for me, the depth chart is an organism. It’s ever-changing. I’m not a big ‘set it in stone’ kind of guy. We’re going to play guys, and the competition is always there and you have the power to change your situation. That’ll kind of be a weekly thing.”
There are seven notable changes to this week's depth chart from the previous week against Michigan:
>> Heinrich Haarberg and Jeff Sims are still listed as co-starters, but Haarberg is now listed first.
>> Josh Fleeks is now the No. 2 running back behind starter Anthony Grant after Fleeks was previously listed as the No. 2 slot receiver.
>> With starting linebacker Luke Reimer and starting safety DeShon Singleton out Friday, Nick Henrich and John Bullock are now each listed as starting linebackers.
>> Javin Wright and Mikai Gbayor are now each listed as a backup middle linebacker. Gbayor was the starting Jack linebacker last week.
>> MJ Sherman is listed as a co-starter at Jack alongside Princewill Umanmielen and Chief Borders. Sherman is the first Jack listed on the depth chart.
>> D'Andre Barnes is listed as the No. 2 rover behind Isaac Gifford.
>> Phalen Sanford is the team's other starting safety now, opposite Omar Brown.