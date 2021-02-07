GTK: Malik Williams excited to join HS teammate in Lincoln
The Husker coaches continue to make Georgia one of their priority states for recruiting, and they signed three recruits from the Peach State this past cycle. Two of them, defensive back Malik Willi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news