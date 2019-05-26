Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western Community College defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey narrowed his offer list down to a final eight Sunday, fresh off of his unofficial visit to Nebraska this weekend.

Not coincidentally, the Huskers made the cut for the talented future Division I prospect. Other college programs that made the cut were Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Florida State and Texas.

"The visit to Nebraska was 'greatttt!'" Winfrey, sounding like frosted flakes character Tony the Tiger, told Huskeronline in a twitter DM interview. "Me and my friends had a great time when we went out to the field. It really left me mesmerized."

Asked what else stood out to him during his stay in Lincoln checking out the Huskers' program, Winfrey replied:

"The coaching staff because they really treat you like family. I spent the most time with the d-line coach! We had a long talk for at least an hour and a half."

Winfrey said that he really clicked with new NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, as well as head Coach Scott Frost.

"Oh, I loved him!" Winfrey stated about Tuioti. "He taught me a lot of great stuff to elevate my game and make me a better player this upcoming season. Coach Frost is one of the chillest people I’ve ever met. He's a great guy!"