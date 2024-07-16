Fred Hoiberg touches on variety of topics during summer press conference
Chicken or steak burrito bowl?That’s a debate Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg is willing to have, but maybe not for 20 minutes. It’s an example of spontaneous moments that find Hoiberg more often ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news