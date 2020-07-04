HuskerOnline - Four-star receiver Latrell Neville is N as commit No. 11

It's Independence Day and four-star wide receiver Latrell Neville has provided some early fireworks for Cornhusker football fans. The Houston (Texas) Hightower High standout just announced on twitter that he has committed to Nebraska.

"I think I've known for about a month that I was going to commit to Nebraska, ever since I decommitted from Virginia Tech," Neville shared. "I would say I switched because of the opportunity to come in with a pretty good [recruiting] class and I feel like their [coaching] staff there is one of the best.

"Especially after adding Coach (Matt) Lubick. Coach Lubick was recruiting me when he was at Washington and, now that he's at Nebraska. I know what he can do offensively and it's just a great fit for me."

After decommitting from Virginia Tech, Neville narrowed his list of options down to a final four of Nebraska, Florida, West Virginia and Penn State before deciding on the Big Red.

"I feel what made me even more happy about my decision was the reaction of Coach (Scott) Frost when I told him about my decision. He was really excited, and he told his wife and family and they were excited as well. That made me really happy. Coach Frost has also been in contact with my uncle for a while, and how he approached him told me he's a really good guy."

The recruitment of Neville was a team effort for the Nebraska coaches. In addition to Coach Lubick and head coach Scott Frost, he was in regular contact with Coach Greg Austin and Coach Ryan Held.

"Yeah, me and Coach Frost talk every week," Neville said. "I feel like Coach Frost is a real family guy, and so is Coach Lubick. I have some ties with both of them because Bralon Addison is a high school alum who also played for Coach Frost and Coach Lubick at Oregon. I know him pretty well. I also know Josh Huff and he also played for both of them. We had a lot of ways to connect and a lot of guys who spoke well about them.

"So, that was pretty good there. Me and coach Lubick have been talking for going on over two years now. It started when he was at Washington and he's a real good guy. I think he's an offensive guru and his offensive resume speaks for itself. Not many people can say they've won the offensive assistant coach of the year several times.

"Considering what he's done at Oregon, Washington and Duke, and other places, it's impressive, and he's also a great guy as well. He connects with you on a personal level. We talk ball, yeah, but most of our conversation is about him getting to know me better. We talk for about an hour or two every day. He's made it clear how important our relationship is to him."