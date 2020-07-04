HuskerOnline - Four-star receiver Latrell Neville is N as commit No. 11

Four-star receiver Latrell Neville is N as commit No. 11
It's Independence Day and four-star wide receiver Latrell Neville has provided some early fireworks for Cornhusker football fans. The Houston (Texas) Hightower High standout just announced on twitter that he has committed to Nebraska.
"I think I've known for about a month that I was going to commit to Nebraska, ever since I decommitted from Virginia Tech," Neville shared. "I would say I switched because of the opportunity to come in with a pretty good [recruiting] class and I feel like their [coaching] staff there is one of the best.
"Especially after adding Coach (Matt) Lubick. Coach Lubick was recruiting me when he was at Washington and, now that he's at Nebraska. I know what he can do offensively and it's just a great fit for me."
After decommitting from Virginia Tech, Neville narrowed his list of options down to a final four of Nebraska, Florida, West Virginia and Penn State before deciding on the Big Red.
"I feel what made me even more happy about my decision was the reaction of Coach (Scott) Frost when I told him about my decision. He was really excited, and he told his wife and family and they were excited as well. That made me really happy. Coach Frost has also been in contact with my uncle for a while, and how he approached him told me he's a really good guy."
The recruitment of Neville was a team effort for the Nebraska coaches. In addition to Coach Lubick and head coach Scott Frost, he was in regular contact with Coach Greg Austin and Coach Ryan Held.
"Yeah, me and Coach Frost talk every week," Neville said. "I feel like Coach Frost is a real family guy, and so is Coach Lubick. I have some ties with both of them because Bralon Addison is a high school alum who also played for Coach Frost and Coach Lubick at Oregon. I know him pretty well. I also know Josh Huff and he also played for both of them. We had a lot of ways to connect and a lot of guys who spoke well about them.
"So, that was pretty good there. Me and coach Lubick have been talking for going on over two years now. It started when he was at Washington and he's a real good guy. I think he's an offensive guru and his offensive resume speaks for itself. Not many people can say they've won the offensive assistant coach of the year several times.
"Considering what he's done at Oregon, Washington and Duke, and other places, it's impressive, and he's also a great guy as well. He connects with you on a personal level. We talk ball, yeah, but most of our conversation is about him getting to know me better. We talk for about an hour or two every day. He's made it clear how important our relationship is to him."
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Neville had acquired over 50 scholarship offers, including from every major college football power in the country.
In-state schools Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech and Baylor all offered him. As had the likes of Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida State, USC and Washington.
Georgia wideout Shawn Hardy II was the first receiver to commit to NU and, with the Huskers' smaller class this cycle, they may very well stand pat with two receiver commitments.
"When they were recruiting me, and before I committed to them, they told me the plan was if I didn't commit they were going to take three receivers in this class," Neville explained. "But they said if I was going to be a commitment for them, then they would take only two. That meant a lot to me and that was part of the reason for my commitment."
Now that his college decision is out of the way, Neville wants to make his senior campaign a special one to remember.
"I'm just going to continue to work hard and be the best that I can be," Neville said. "I just want to take my game to another level. I'm the type of receiver that can take the top off of defenses. You know, go get the deep ball.
"I can also play in the slot and do all the quick routes: the slant, the dig, and the quick outs. Stuff like that. Just a playmaker receiver that you can get the ball in his hands as quick as possible and he will do something with it. I also plan to make a big impact on special teams with punt return and kick return."
Neville plans to be a December graduate and enroll early at Nebraska.
