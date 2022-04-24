Four-star OLB Akana checks out Nebraska for a third time

Nebraska had another chance to impress one of the best outside linebackers in the 2023 class this weekend. Talented, four-star linebacker Tausili Akana from Lehi (Utah) Skyridge High got a chance to spend some time on campus in Lincoln talking to the Nebraska football staff and also had a chance to watch his sister play volleyball for the Huskers .

"I spoke with Teitum Tuioti the other day. He was just here for the spring game at Nebraska and I am pretty sure that he will be coming here some more in the future and I know that his pops isn't here anymore."

"I got to meet the whole coaching staff which was nice. Coach Tuioti is my uncle and he left for Oregon . Losing him on the staff at Nebraska was kind of hard. I would have liked to be coached up by him.

The biggest changes for Akana to absorb from his previous visits to Lincoln to this trip were the changes in the coaching staff. Sure, his position wasn't impacted but Akana is related to one of the coaches no longer in Lincoln.

"We got to Lincoln on Thursday and went to the campus on Friday," Akana said. "We just hung out. I got to chop up some film with coach Dawson and that was good. He gave me some more tips and stuff."

This was the third visit for Akana to check out Nebraska. This visit was all about the people at Nebraska. He got another indicator this weekend how great the fans at Nebraska are.

"I was here for a spring practice last year and I was also here in the fall for the game against Northwestern," Akana said. "Being the third time on campus I really just wanted to get to know the new staff, talk to them and get to know everyone better.

"And I went to my sister's game yesterday and the fan base traveled. It was just an hour, but they sold it out there in eight minutes. It shows a lot about the fan base at Nebraska."

Akana's sister, Keonilei Akana, is a member of the Nebraska volleyball team. With another year for her in Lincoln what were the things that she had to tell her brother about Nebraska?

"She told me to take it all in. All she can talk to me about are the people that are here from the teammates to the coaches to the fans."

There aren't any planned trips for Akana at the moment. He does want to get out to some of the schools that are a little further away soon.

"Right now I am just heading home and will start traveling again in the middle of May," Akana said. "I want to go to Alabama, LSU and those schools that are out there that are further away."

Akana says that Nebraska will be there all the way to the end for him. He hasn't eliminated any teams yet and says that he will be back in Lincoln for a week that allows him to take in a football game and a volleyball game.

"Most definitely. I am leaving all of my options open and still taking things in. I am definitely getting back to Lincoln this fall where I can see a game and see my sister play."

There has been no thought given to official visits yet by Akana. He isn't even sure when he will start taking his official visits.

"I haven't even started thinking about my official visits yet. I don't know if I will be taking any official visits this summer or not."

Akana moved from Hawaii to Utah when Covid-19 canceled his season. He is living now with his uncle.