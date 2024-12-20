Purdue transfer quarterback Marcos Davila commits to Nebraska

Graphic by Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska

Purdue quarterback Marcos Davila has committed to Nebraska from the transfer portal. Davila, a 6-foot-3, 233-pounder, redshirted his true freshman season with the Boilermakers in 2024 and never appeared in a game. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining. Davila, a West Texas product, was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class out of Midland (Texas) Legacy who chose Purdue over a host of other offers. In December 2022 he verbally committed to TCU over West Virginia, whose offense was then coordinated by Air Raid disciple Graham Harrell. Harrell was Dana Holgorsen's quarterback when Holgorsen was Texas Tech's offensive coordinator in 2006 and 2007. When Harrell was hired as Purdue's OC, Davila decommitted from TCU and signed with Purdue. It was a struggle for Purdue in 2024. Head coach Ryan Walters fired Harrell in September before being fired himself following a 66-0 loss to rival Indiana that ended the Boilermakers' season at 1-11 with the lone win coming against Indiana State. — Steve Marik, Inside Nebraska staff writer

What Davila's commitment means for Nebraska's quarterback room

As it stands right now during bowl prep, Jalyn Gramstad is the top backup to starting quarterback Dylan Raiola. Gramstad came to Nebraska with one season of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt. He only played in one game in 2024 and redshirted, so he does have the entire 2025 season available to him. It remains to be seen what his plans for next season are. While Heinrich Haarberg will be available at quarterback if needed for the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College, he's in the process of transitioning to tight end, and that's where he'll play in 2025. With Daniel Kaelin transferring to Virginia, the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster in 2025 would be TJ Lateef, the four-star recruit in the 2025 class out of Orange (Cali.) Lutheran, who will be a true freshman. Depth was needed, head coach Matt Rhule said on signing day when discussing the quarterback room. "TJ is coming in, and we're really high on TJ, and so if we need to get a third guy to be in that room, then we would do it. We probably will," Rhule said on Dec. 4. While Davila is another inexperienced quarterback in the room, he fits a Holgorsen offense that utilizes the short passing game and core Air Raid concepts. That's why Harrell wanted him, too. In his three seasons as a starter at Midland Legacy, Davila completed 63% of his passes for 8,770 yards and 90 touchdowns against 30 interceptions. Davila is in the same mold as Raiola. Both are around the 6-3, 230-pound range. Both have strong arms. Both are pocket passers whose strength is their passing ability, not their running ability. — Steve Marik, Inside Nebraska staff writer

Analysis

A big-framed quarterback who's every bit of 6-3, 233 pounds, Davila has no shortage of arm strength and can get the ball practically anywhere he wants on the field, within structure. He's especially effective pushing the ball downfield, shows excellent touch and accuracy down the seam. Shows good footwork navigating the pocket, but is at his best in structure when he can deliver cleanly on timing throws. At his size, Davila is willing to stand in the pocket and deliver even as defenders close in and shows a willingness to take on contact. Can rifle in tight-window throws, has a tendency to take unnecessary risks at times though, displaying an arm arrogance that can, at times, hurt him. He shows good touch and accuracy on back-shoulder throws, deep over the middle and in the quick game. Consistency outside of the numbers and in the middle third of the field could continue to improve, as will his throwing motion. He has enough mobility to extend plays and run if needed, but prefers to work within structure and get the ball out quickly. Perfect fit in a backup role to Raiola with similar traits to Nebraska’s starting quarterback, and has the ability to produce in the offense if called upon. A season or two of development in the system should have him in line to compete with Lateef and potentially take over as the starting quarterback down the line. — Tim Verghese, Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst

