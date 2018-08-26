Here are five quick takeaways on the offensive depth chart released by Nebraska on Sunday morning.

Offensive depth chart Position Player WR 1 - Stanley Morgan Jr. 2 - Bryan Reimers OR Jaron Woodyard LT 1 - Brenden Jaimes 2 - Christian Gaylord LG 1 - Jerald Foster 2 - John Raridon C 1 - Cole Conrad 2 - Hunter Miller RG 1 - Tanner Farmer 2 - Boe Wilson RT 1 - Matt Farniok 2 - Matt Sichterman TE 1 - Jack Stoll 2 - Austin Allen OR Kurt Rafdal WR 1 - Mike Williams 2 - Andre Hunt WR 1 - JD Spielman 2 - Tyjon Lindsey QB 1 -Adrian Martinez 2 - Tristan Gebbia RB 1 - Greg Bell OR Devine Ozigbo 2 - Maurice Washington OR Miles Jones

Martinez wins a tightly contested battle over Gebbia

I'm sure this was a very tough decision for head coach Scott Frost. Both redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and true freshman Adrian Martinez went back and forth in Fall Camp. There were days that Gebbia had the edge, and then days that Martinez had it. In the end, I think the physical size, overall athletic ability and upside of Martinez is what won out. I'm sure Gebbia took this news very hard, but I have no doubt in my mind we will see him on the field this year, and the Huskers need both of these quarterbacks in 2018.

Devine Ozigbo held his ground this August, and is listed as a co-starter at running back. Nate Clouse

Ozigbo, Jones vault up RB depth chart

I think we all knew Greg Bell and Maurice Washington were going to be listed in the two-deep at running back, but seeing Devine Ozigbo listed as a co-starter, and freshman Miles Jones listed over players like Mikale Wilbon and Jaylin Bradley are two things that jumped out. Many people thought Ozigbo wasn't going to be a factor in the new offense, but credit him for the off-season he had. Ozigbo looks as good as we've ever seen at Nebraska, and he was rewarded for that on the depth chart. As for Jones, he brings a certain speed element and a level of versatility to the position. He is listed as a wide receiver on the Huskers.com roster but will go into the season as one of the top four running backs.

Andre Hunt had an under the radar camp

The wide receiver position is arguably the deepest and most talented on the entire roster. It wasn't until a week ago when the name Andre Hunt registered on people's radar screen. The former USC commit was an afterthought in the 2018 recruiting class because he announced after Scott Frost's signing day press conference. When you have players like Stanley Morgan Jr., JD Spielman and Tyjon Lindsey, Hunt was not a name you thought could crack the line-up in 2018. The fact that he's listed on the two-deep over players like Javeon McQuitty tells you that Hunt is going to be a factor at NU in the years to come.

JUCO transfer wide receiver Mike Williams finishes Fall Camp as an outright No. 1 starter at wide receiver. Tyler Krecklow

This staff thinks very highly of Mike Williams

As one reporter phrased it to Mike Williams this month, he kind of bet on himself. Williams left Georgia Southern after the 2016 season and transferred to junior college power East Mississippi. In 2017 he led East Mississippi in receiving yards and signed with Nebraska in December. As he enters the 2018 season, he's now listed as a starting receiver at NU. Rarely do you see it work out like this, but that's the type of talent level Williams has. He one of the fastest players on the roster, and he's pound-for-pound the strongest in the weight room. The 185-pound Williams has a three-rep squat max of 605 pounds.

No surprises with the offensive line