Five position battles to watch as Nebraska kicks off spring ball

Nebraska kicks off spring practices on Monday after an offseason of changes on and off the field. The Huskers return starters at key positions, like Dylan Raiola, Emmett Johnson, Jacory Barney and Ceyair Wright, but have plenty of production to replace.

Considering injuries, and the amount of rotation the Huskers do at specific positions it's unlikely the hierarchy at positions like wide receiver, defensive line and safety get figured out this spring. That being said, here's five battles we expect to be competitive, and potentially resolved, this spring