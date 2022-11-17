Five Essential Reads: Nebraska vs Wisconsin
Nebraska and Wisconsin are set for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff Saturday from Memorial Stadium.
The Huskers (3-7, 2-5) opened as 13-point underdogs, but the line will be hovering around 10 points as Casey Thompson returns to face the Badgers (5-5, 3-4).
In order to get you set for Saturday, here is a compilation of five essential reads from the Inside Nebraska crew.
And click the following links for broadcast information and the latest on the Huskers' coaching search:
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM OR LISTEN TO NEBRASKA-WISCONSIN
COACH SEARCH: TREV ALBERTS PROVIDES UPDATES
COACH SEARCH: NO ANNOUNCEMENT COMING THIS WEEK
Casey Thompson will play
Mickey Joseph alluded to the return of the starting quarterback throughout the week but confirmed the news on Thursday.
The Huskers have scored just 16 total points and one touchdown in the 10.5-plus quarters in his absence.
CASEY THOMPSON WILL SUIT UP AGAINST WISCONSIN
Game Preview: Wisconsin Breakdown
Steve Marik gives you the best breakdown of what you need to know about Wisconsin, which is led by star running back Braelon Allen.
WISCONSIN PREVIEW: BRAELON ALLEN AND A FEW BADGER D-LINEMEN TO WATCH
"Extra Grit"
Joseph is "a fan of guys who are trying to get it done by any means necessary" and wants to see more of that against Wisconsin and Iowa.
MICKEY JOSEPH WANTS HUSKERS TO DIG DEEP, FIND "EXTRA GRIT" IN FINAL TWO GAMES
Mickey's insightful, revealing press conference
Joseph provided his most insightful and revealing Tuesday press conference since he took over as interim coach. It was loaded with his thoughts on how the next head coach of Nebraska can be successful, keys to a program turnaround, his thoughts on roster construction in the Big Ten vs. the SEC and more.
FIVE KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM MICKEY JOSEPH'S WISCONSIN PRESSER
Nebraska to honor 12 players
There are 12 players who will be honored before the game who are set to play their final home game as Huskers.
NEBRASKA TO HONOR HUSKERS PLAYING IN FINAL HOME GAME