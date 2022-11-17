Nebraska and Wisconsin are set for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff Saturday from Memorial Stadium.

The Huskers (3-7, 2-5) opened as 13-point underdogs, but the line will be hovering around 10 points as Casey Thompson returns to face the Badgers (5-5, 3-4).

In order to get you set for Saturday, here is a compilation of five essential reads from the Inside Nebraska crew.

And click the following links for broadcast information and the latest on the Huskers' coaching search: