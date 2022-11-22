It has been more than 70 days since Nebraska fired Scott Frost and began its search for a new coach. Everyone is restless and exhausted, but we are all approaching the finish line.

Until that day arrives, Inside Nebraska is debating hot topics around the Huskers' search. We first talked about whether or not the Huskers should announce a new hire before the end of the season, and then we discussed the top priorities that the next coach needs to address when he first lands in Lincoln.

In this edition, we put a spotlight on recruiting. Inside Nebraska senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove debate: What are the top recruiting goals for the next Huskers coach?

Watch below as they go back and forth in the latest video from the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Listen in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon or Podbean.