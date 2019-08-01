Favorites starting to separate themselves for Connor O'Toole
Albuquerque (NM) La Cueva product Connor O'Toole is a proven offensive playmaker at the high school level, averaging 20 yards per reception and 10 yards per rush last season. He has accumulated 17 ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news