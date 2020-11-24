Head coach Fred Hoiberg and junior guards Teddy Allen and Trey McGowens met with reporters on Tuesday to preview the upcoming season and give the latest on where the Huskers are at going into the year.

After a wild and tumultuous offseason, Nebraska is finally set to open its 2020-21 season this week with three games in four days, beginning with Wednesday's opener vs. McNeese State.

***Hoiberg said McNeese State had “the best shooter in the country that we’re going to have to know where he is at all times” in former Scottsbluff, Neb., standout and Western Nebraska C.C. transfer Dru Kuxhausen.

***Hoiberg said he was most impressed with how “unselfish” his team played in its three big scrimmages last week.

Hoiberg admitted that the hardest thing about coaching was distributing minutes, especially with a team full of older transfers who came to Nebraska to play and play a lot. He said his best teams at Iowa State had 5-6 guys who could score in double-figures every game, which was one of the benefits of winning.

Hoiberg said there would be some games where a player scores 20 points and another where he scores four, and the key to this season would be having “role acceptance” throughout the season. “It’s going to be different guys on different nights, and that has to be OK.”

***Hoiberg said he had narrowed down his potential starting lineup to six players but wouldn’t determine his top five until tomorrow.

Those six were Dalano Banton, Trey McGowens, Teddy Allen, Lat Mayen, Yvan Ouedraogo, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson.

***Hoiberg noted that it would be more important to see who the five guys would be at the end of the game than at the start.

***Hoiberg said Nebraska would have one more round of COVID-19 testing tonight at 7 p.m. He gave the team a lot of credit for keeping themselves safe from the virus thus far but stressed that the Huskers had to continue making the right decisions all season.

“But you can make the right decisions and still get (COVID).”

***Hoiberg said they’d had three full scouting reports done for games that eventually got canceled.

Hoiberg said it would be inevitable that games would be postponed or canceled this season but added there was a 10-day window between the Creighton game on Dec. 11 to the Wisconsin game on Dec. 21 where NU could potentially make up non-con games that were interrupted due to COVID.

***Hoiberg said the team had talked a lot about bringing its own energy in a season with no fans in the arenas. He said there had been times in practices where the players were sluggish, and he pulled the team aside and reiterated that was the type of atmosphere they’d have to play games in this season.