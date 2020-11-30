Here is a full recap of what the Huskers had to say during their Zoom press conference...

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and sophomore point guard Dalano Banton met with media on Monday to preview their upcoming home game vs. South Dakota and look ahead to the month-long challenge that awaits.

***Hoiberg said Nebraska's fast starts this season had been something the team had stressed since Day 1 because of needing to be "self-starters" to create their own energy playing with no fans.

***Hoiberg said they do some drills to get guys talking, and if the communication and energy aren't where it needs to be in practice, they make the players run.

***Hoiberg said Banton is always a guy getting his teammates fired up and has really stepped up as a leader. His play hasn't been a surprise, but "what he's done has been phenomenal" in terms of stepping in as a voice of the team.

***Hoiberg said Banton has "an infectious personality" that brought everyone around him up. "He doesn't have a bad day. If we have things around here that aren't going right, he's going to get us out of it."

***Hoiberg said Banton and Derrick Walker were the best vocal leaders on the team last season.

***Hoiberg said he'd been pleased with how everyone has been able to make an impact this season, even down to walk-ons like Jace Piatkowski and Bret Porter. "It's a lot of fun when everyone is playing well."

***Hoiberg said the biggest thing NU needed to improve going forward was rebounding, especially making "first contact" when the ball is in the air. "We need to rebound better if we're going to have a chance."

***Hoiberg said some of Yvan Ouedraogo's issues with finishing at the rim are due to confidence, and he just needed to see some shots fall to fix that. Hoiberg said Yvan was "rushing it" and shooting off-balance and "through bodies."

"I do think he'll improve as the season goes on."

***Hoiberg said defending without fouling was "a mentality" that the team needed to get better at, especially from how they played vs. North Dakota State.