Derrick Walker will return to NU for 'super senior' season in 2022-23

As the makeup of Nebraska's 2022-23 roster continues to take shape, the Huskers got some sizeable news on Tuesday when leading rebounder Derrick Walker announced he would return for a "super senior" fifth year of eligibility.

"Yes sir. Let's go get it," Walker told HuskerOnline.com following his announcement on Twitter. "Can't wait."

The 6-foot-9 forward has started 48 games at NU, including all 32 this season, and is coming off his best collegiate campaign yet after averaging 9.5 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game.

Walker also set the program's single-season record by shooting 68.3 percent from the field. The previous mark had stood since 1975-76.

The former Tennessee transfer scored in double figures 18 times last year and posted three double-doubles, and he ranked 10th in the Big Ten Conference with 0.9 blocks per game.

Having graduated from Nebraska in May of 2021, Walker is now working towards a master’s degree in Child Youth and Family Studies. He was also selected as NU's nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

The Huskers are now waiting on similar "super senior" decisions from guard Trey McGowens and Lat Mayen. If they too decided to return next season, Nebraska would be full on its 13 allotted scholarships for '22-23.