Commit Stat Check: Week 7

Follow along with HuskerOnline.com as we track to see how Nebraska's 2022 and 2023 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Class of 2022

Last game: Lakeville South remained undefeated (6-0) by beating Prior Lake, 25-13. Game stats: Androff did not have a pass reception in his last game. Season stats: Androff has had three receptions for 83 yards and one tackle on defense in his senior campaign. Lakeville South has only 17 passing completions through five games so far this season. Next game: Lakeville South will next play at Shakopee Thursday evening (10/14) at 7:00 PM.

Last game: Lincoln Southeast (5-2) beat Bellevue East, 35-0 Game stats: Appleget had four receptions of 58 yards with two touchdown catches, and three rushes for 14 yards on offense; to go with two assisted tackles on defense. Season stats: Appleget has had 18 catches for 338 yards and seven touchdown receptions; he has added 11 rushes for 80 yards, and he has completed one pass for 24 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has had 13 solo tackles, 35 assisted tackles, and one interception with two pass break-ups on defense. Next game: The Knights will next play at Gretna Friday evening (10/15) at 7:00 PM.

Last game: Columbus (6-1) beat Omaha Northwest, 55-28. Game stats: Hausmann had three solo and four assisted tackles, and two tackles-for-loss with two pass break-ups on defense. He only played in the first half of the blowout game. Season stats: Hausmann has had 22 solo tackles, 34 assisted tackles, nine tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries with four pass break-ups on defense. On offense, he has had 26 receptions for 407 yards (15.7 ypr) and seven touchdowns; he has also had six carries for 108 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown. Next game: The Discoverers' next game is at home against Bellevue West Friday evening (10/15) at 7:00 PM.

Last game: McQueen (6-0) remained undefeated after beating Sparks Reed, 13-9. Game stats: Hayes had 22 rushes for 94 yards. Season stats: Hayes has had 134 rushes for 1028 yards (7.7 ypc) and 16 rushing touchdowns, with a long of 71 yards. He also has two receptions for 17 yards. Next game: McQueen will next host Reno High Friday (10/15) evening.

Last game: Olympia (3-3) lost to Timber Creek, 47-28. Game stats: Jones had three receptions for 94 yards and an 85-yard receiving touchdown. Season stats: Jones has had 31 receptions for 540 yards (17.4 ypr) and five receiving touchdowns, with a long of 85 yards. He has also averaged 23.3 yards on three kickoff returns. Next game: Olympia will next play at Windermere Friday (10/15) evening.

Season stats: Page's season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he had 39 receptions for 473 yards (12.1 ypr), and two receiving touchdowns. He also has four rushes for seven yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 24.5 yards on kickoff returns. On defense, he has one interception, two pass break-ups, and 29 total tackles.

Game stats: No game or statistics have been returned from last week yet. Season stats: Schwartz has had 22 solo tackles and 13 assists, to go along with three sacks, 10 tackles-for-loss, and seven quarterback hurries. Next game: Jacksonville Bolles has a bye this week.

Season stats: Torres' season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he threw for 912 yards, with 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also had 14 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Class of 2023

Last game: Pierce (6-1) defeated West Point-Beemer, 57-41. Game stats: Brahmer had eight receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three two-point conversion catches. On defense, he had seven total tackles. Season stats: Brahmer has had 40 receptions for 748 yards (18.7 ypr) with nine touchdowns, and four carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. He has also had three two-point conversion catches. On defense, he has had 38 total tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss, and one interception. Next game: Pierce will next play at Battle Creek Friday (10/15) evening at 7:00 PM.

Last game: Lincoln Southeast (5-2) beat Bellevue East, 35-0 Season stats: Gottula has helped lead the Knights to a 5-2 record so far in 2021. Next game: The Knights will next play at Gretna Friday evening (10/15) at 7:00 PM.

Bonus Stat Checks