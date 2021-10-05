Commit Stat Check: Week 6
Follow along with HuskerOnline.com as we track to see how Nebraska's 2022 and 2023 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.
Class of 2022
Last game: Lakeville South remained undefeated (5-0) by beating Rosemount, 28-14.
Game stats: Androff had one reception for 34 yards in his last game.
Season stats: Androff has had three receptions for 83 yards and one tackle on defense in his senior campaign. Lakeville South has only 16 passing completions through five games so far this season.
Next game: Lakeville South will next play at Prior Lake Thursday evening (10/7) at 7:00 PM.
Last game: Lincoln Southeast (4-2) beat Papillion-LaVista, 35-21.
Game stats: Appleget had one touchdown reception of 26 yards on offense, to go with three solo and six assisted tackles on defense.
Season stats: Appleget has had 18 catches for 280 yards and five touchdown receptions; he has added eight rushes for 66 yards, and he has completed one pass for 24 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has had 13 solo tackles, 33 assisted tackles, and one interception with two pass break-ups on defense.
Next game: The Knights' will next host Bellevue East Thursday evening (10/7) at 7:00 PM.
Last game: Columbus (5-1) beat Kearney, 35-31.
Game stats: Hausmann had seven receptions for 184 yards with two touchdowns on offense. He added two solo and five assisted tackles, and three tackles-for-loss with two pass break-ups on defense.
Season stats: Hausmann has had 19 solo tackles, 30 assisted tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries with two pass break-ups on defense. On offense, he has had 26 receptions for 407 yards (15.7 ypr) and seven touchdowns; he has also had six carries for 108 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown.
Next game: The Discoverers' next game is at Omaha Northwest Friday evening (10/8) at 7:00 PM.
Last game: McQueen (5-0) remained undefeated after beating Carson, 30-6.
Game stats: Hayes and McQueen has a bye week this past week.
Season stats: Hayes has had 112 rushes for 934 yards (8.3 ypc) and 16 rushing touchdowns, with a long of 71 yards. He also has two receptions for 15 yards.
Next game: McQueen will next host Sparks Reed High Friday (10/8) evening.
Last game: Olympia (3-2) beat Celebration High 42-22.
Game stats: Jones had seven receptions for 126 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Season stats: Jones has had 28 receptions for 446 yards (15.9 ypr) and four receiving touchdowns, with a long of 63 yards.
Next game: Olympia will next play at Timber Creek Thursday (10/7) evening.
Season stats: Page's season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he had 39 receptions for 473 yards (12.1 ypr), and two receiving touchdowns. He also has four rushes for seven yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 24.5 yards on kickoff returns. On defense, he has one interception, two pass break-ups, and 29 total tackles.
Last game: Bolles beat Trinity Christian Academy 35-0 to remain undefeated (6-0) on their season.
Game stats: Schwartz had four solo tackles, two assisted tackles, two tackle-for-loss, one sack and three quarterback hurries.
Season stats: Schwartz has had 22 solo tackles and 13 assists, to go along with three sacks, 10 tackles-for-loss, and seven quarterback hurries.
Next game: Jacksonville Bolles will next host Clearwater Academy International Friday (10/8) evening.
Season stats: Torres' season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he threw for 912 yards, with 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also had 14 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Class of 2023
Last game: Pierce (5-1) defeated O'Neill, 59-6.
Game stats: Brahmer had three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had three total tackles. He only played half of the game because of the blowout.
Season stats: Brahmer has had 32 receptions for 612 yards (19.1 ypr) with seven touchdowns, and four carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he has had 31 total tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss, and one interception.
Next game: Pierce will next play at West Point-Beemer Friday (10/8) evening at 7:00 PM.
Last game: Lincoln Southeast (4-2) beat Papillion-LaVista, 35-21.
Season stats: Gottula has helped lead the Knights to a 4-2 record so far in 2021.
Next game: The Knights' will next host Bellevue East Thursday evening (10/7) at 7:00 PM.
Bonus Stat Checks
Last game: North Platte (4-2) lost to Omaha Creighton Prep, 42-24.
Game stats: Genatone had 18 carries for 123 yards and he scored one rushing touchdown, and two receptions for 40 yards. On defense, Genatone had 15 total tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss.
Season stats: Through five games of his senior season, Genatone has 60 carries for 683 yards (11.4 ypc) and 10 rushing touchdowns, to go along with three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he has had 80 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, and three quarterback hurries.