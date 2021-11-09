Commit Stat Check: Week 11

Follow along with HuskerOnline.com as we track to see how Nebraska's 2022 and 2023 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season and playoffs.

Class of 2022

Last game: Lakeville South remained undefeated (10-0) by thumping Anoka, 67-14, in the second round of the state playoffs. Game stats: Androff did i not record any receptions in last week's victory. Season stats: Androff has had seven receptions for 143 yards with one touchdown catch, and two tackles on defense in his senior campaign. Lakeville South has only 27 passing completions in their entire regular season. Next game: Lakeville South will play Shakopee Friday (11/12) in the third round of the state playoffs.

Season record: Lincoln Southeast finished 5-5 after losing in the first round of the Class A state tournament. Season stats: Appleget had 30 catches for 427 yards and eight touchdown receptions; he has added 19 rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown, and he completed two passes for 50 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He had 22 solo tackles, 49 assisted tackles, and one interception with four pass break-ups on defense.

Season record: Columbus finished 7-3 after losing in the first round of the Class A state tournament. Season stats: Hausmann had 29 solo tackles, 48 assisted tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries with four pass break-ups on defense. On offense, he had 37 receptions for 600 yards (16.2 ypr) and eight touchdowns; he also had six carries for 108 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown.

Last game: McQueen (8-1) beat Sparks (Nev.) Reed, 50-31, in the second round of the state playoffs. Game stats: Hayes had 19 rushes for 180 yards and two touchdowns [7 & 55 yards]. He also had three kickoff returns for 218 yards, two of which he returned for touchdowns [95 & 98 yards]. Season stats: Hayes has had 188 rushes for 1570 yards (8.4 ypc) and 24 rushing touchdowns, with a long of 71 yards. He also has two receptions for 17 yards. He also has three kickoff returns for 218 yards, two of which he returned for touchdowns [95 & 98 yards]. Next game: McQueen will next play heated rival Reno Bishop Manogue Friday (11/12) evening in the third round of the state playoffs.

Season record: Olympia finished 5-5 after beating Winter Oak Ridge, 49-14, to end their 2021 season. They did not make the state playoffs. Game stats: Jones had two receptions for 16 yards and one carry for 10 yards. Season stats: Jones had 53 receptions for 847 yards (16 ypr) and seven receiving touchdowns, with a long of 85 yards. He had one carry for 10 yards. He also averaged 30.3 yards on six kickoff returns.

Season record: Chicago Kenwood lost to Champagne (Ill.) Centennial, 21-7, in the first round of the state playoffs to finish their season at 8-2. Season stats: On offense, Martin had four receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had 19 total tackles with six pass break-ups and one interception. He only played in eight games this season.

Season stats: Page's season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he had 39 receptions for 473 yards (12.1 ypr), and two receiving touchdowns. He also has four rushes for seven yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 24.5 yards on kickoff returns. On defense, he has one interception, two pass break-ups, and 29 total tackles.

Season record: Top seeded Millard South (9-1) was upset in the first round of the Class A state playoffs. Season stats: On offense, Stenger completed 72 out of 110 [65%] passes for 1385 yards with 17 touchdowns [long of 70] and no interceptions. He also had 76 rushes for 555 yards and 11 touchdowns [long of 60]. On defense, he had 12 total tackles.

Season stats: Torres' season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he threw for 912 yards, with 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also had 14 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Class of 2023

Last game: Pierce (9-2) defeated Ashland-Greenwood, 35-28, in the second round of the Class C1 state playoffs. Game stats: Brahmer had seven receptions for 135 yards with one touchdown catch on offense. On defense, he had nine tackles. Season stats: Brahmer has had 52 receptions for 943 yards (18.1 ypr) with 12 touchdowns [Long of 83 yards], and eight carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. He has also had three two-point conversion catches. On defense, he has had 69 total tackles, two sacks, two tackles-for-loss, and one interception. Next game: Pierce will play Battle Creek Friday (11/12) evening at 7:00 PM in the third round of the Class C1 state playoffs.

Season record: Lincoln Southeast finished 5-5 after losing in the first round of the Class A state tournament.

Season stats: Gottula helped lead the Knights to a 5-5 record in 2021.

Bonus Stat Checks

Season record: North Platte lost to Omaha North, 35-34 in the second round of the Class A state championship to finish their season at 7-4. Game stats: Genatone had 10 rushes for 121 yards with two touchdowns on offense. Season stats: In eight games of his senior season, Genatone had 100 carries for 910 yards (8.8 ypc) and 13 rushing touchdowns, to go along with four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had 118 total tackles, five sacks, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, and three quarterback hurries.