Things have been whittled down in the non-competition, competition to be the starting quarterback of Nebraska football.

The Huskers will announce Dylan Raiola as the starting QB – oops – rather, Nebraska will announce the team's starting QB (to use the company line) very shortly, per head coach Matt Rhule's updated QB timeline on Saturday, as he said the team is close to a decision on the starter.

“Probably be ready to name it at some point this week," Rhule said. "We'll go out and watch the tape now, look at a lot of different positions and sort of say, ‘Hey, here's the depth we have going into the first game.'”

Rhule, as I'm sure you have noticed, rarely ever stutters or stammers in search of the appropriate answers or responses to questions. He almost always seems to know exactly what to say or what picture to paint with his words. The opposite has been true, however, a handful of times ever since spring ball began when both Rhule and the rest of the Huskers (coaches and players) realized how advanced Raiola is at the QB position right from the first practice.

As he continues to manage the guys in that QB room and manages how he handles it from the standpoint of public perception, he has been fidgety several times before he ultimately lands the plane – though that sometimes comes after a sometimes-bumpy ride.

Raiola is going to be the starter. Drinking game needs to invented for every time I've written or said that ever since December 18.

It's just a matter of when it will be announced.